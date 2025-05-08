News

Moses Sumney and Hayley Williams (of Paramore) Team Up for New Song “I Like It I Like It” Single Out Now on Tuntum

Moses Sumney and Hayley Williams of Paramore have teamed up for the new single, “I Like It I Like It.” The duo has been teasing the track on social media since last week. There’s no official word if it’s a preview of a new collaborative album or EP or is just a one-off standalone single. It sounds a lot more like Sumney’s previous work than Williams’ and is out now on Sumney’s own label, Tuntum. The song was shared via a lyric video directed by Sumney. Watch it below.

Sumney co-wrote the song with quickly, quickly (aka Portland-based artist Graham Jonson). Sumney co-produced “I Like It I Like It” with quickly, quickly and Rob Bisel.

In August 2024 Sumney released the Sophcore EP on Tuntum. The EP included his previously released singles “Vintage” (one of our Songs of the Week) and “Gold Coast.” Stream the EP here.

In 2022, Sumney put out a live concert film, A Performance in V Acts. In 2021, Sumney released the live album, Blackalachia, as well as an accompanying film. His most recent studio album, græ, came out in 2020 via Jagjaguwar, and earned him a spot on the cover of one of our print issues.

Sumney has also been acting lately, including being featured in A24’s Ti West-directed MaXXXine, alongside Mia Goth, Halsey, Kevin Bacon, and others.

Read our 2017 interview with Moses Sumney on his debut album, Aromanticism.

Paramore released a new album, This Is Why, in 2023 via Atlantic. In 2024 they covered Talking Heads’ classic “Burning Down the House.”

