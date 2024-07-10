News

Moses Sumney Announces New EP, Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Gold Coast” Sophcore EP Due Out August 2 via Tuntum

Photography by Aria Herbst

Moses Sumney has officially announced a new EP, Sophcore, and shared a new song from it, “Gold Coast,” via a lyric video. Sophcore is due out August 2 via Sumney’s own Tuntum label. Check out “Gold Coast” below, followed by the EP’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Sophcore includes “Vintage,” a new song Sumney shared in June via a self-directed music video. It was one of our Songs of the Week.

Sumney had this to say in a press release: “Sophcore explores the meeting points between sensuality and intuition … esotericism and populism … deep feeling and fun. It’s diving into subterranean rhythm, bass and drums, and making music for the hips as well as the heart.”

In 2022, Sumney put out a live concert film, A Performance in V Acts. In 2021, Sumney released the live album, Blackalachia, via his own label, TUNTUM, as well as an accompanying film. His most recent studio album, græ, came out in 2020 via Jagjaguwar, and earned him a spot on the cover of one of our print issues.

Sumney has also been acting lately, and is currently featured in A24’s Ti West-directed MaXXXine, alongside Mia Goth, Halsey, Kevin Bacon, and others.

Read our 2017 interview with Moses Sumney on his debut album, Aromanticism.

Sophcore EP Tracklist:

1. I’m Better (I’m Bad)

2. Vintage

3. Whippedlashed

4. Gold Coast

5. Hey Girl

6. Love’s Refrain

