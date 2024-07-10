Moses Sumney Announces New EP, Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Gold Coast”
Sophcore EP Due Out August 2 via Tuntum
Jul 09, 2024 Photography by Aria Herbst
Moses Sumney has officially announced a new EP, Sophcore, and shared a new song from it, “Gold Coast,” via a lyric video. Sophcore is due out August 2 via Sumney’s own Tuntum label. Check out “Gold Coast” below, followed by the EP’s tracklist and cover artwork.
Sophcore includes “Vintage,” a new song Sumney shared in June via a self-directed music video. It was one of our Songs of the Week.
Sumney had this to say in a press release: “Sophcore explores the meeting points between sensuality and intuition … esotericism and populism … deep feeling and fun. It’s diving into subterranean rhythm, bass and drums, and making music for the hips as well as the heart.”
In 2022, Sumney put out a live concert film, A Performance in V Acts. In 2021, Sumney released the live album, Blackalachia, via his own label, TUNTUM, as well as an accompanying film. His most recent studio album, græ, came out in 2020 via Jagjaguwar, and earned him a spot on the cover of one of our print issues.
Sumney has also been acting lately, and is currently featured in A24’s Ti West-directed MaXXXine, alongside Mia Goth, Halsey, Kevin Bacon, and others.
Read our 2017 interview with Moses Sumney on his debut album, Aromanticism.
Sophcore EP Tracklist:
1. I’m Better (I’m Bad)
2. Vintage
3. Whippedlashed
4. Gold Coast
5. Hey Girl
6. Love’s Refrain
Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #72
Apr 19, 2024 Issue #72 - The ‘90s Issue with The Cardigans and Thurston Moore
Most Recent
- Galaxie 500 Announce New Archival Album, Share Unreleased Tracks: “Shout You Down” and “I Wanna Live (News) —
- Spiritualized’s J Spaceman & John Coxon Announce Score and Share New Track “Mother’s Milk” (News) —
- Magdalena Bay Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Image” (News) —
- Premiere: We Are The Willows Share New Single “Forgiveness / Forgetness” (News) —
- illuminati hotties Shares Title Track “Power” from Upcoming Album (News) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.