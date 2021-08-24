News

My Morning Jacket Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Regularly Scheduled Programming” My Morning Jacket Due Out October 22 via ATO

My Morning Jacket have announced a new self-titled album and shared its first single, “Regularly Scheduled Programming,” via a video for it. My Morning Jacket is due out October 22 via ATO. Check out “Regularly Scheduled Programming” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the band’s previously announced upcoming tour dates.

My Morning Jacket’s frontman Jim James had this to say about “Regularly Scheduled Programming” in a press release: “This song really hits home for me after what we’ve gone through with the pandemic. But even before then, it felt like so many of us were trading real life for social media, trading our own stories for the storylines on TV, trading our consciousness for drugs. We need to help each other wake up to real love before it’s too late.”

James produced and engineered My Morning Jacket over two multi-week sessions at Los Angeles, CA’s 64 Sound. A press release says that the band almost called it quits prior to recording the album, but were inspired by performing four shows in summer 2019, in particular two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, that encouraged them to make a new album and keep going as a band.

“I hope this album brings people a lot of joy and relief, especially since we’ve all been cooped up for so long,” says James in the press release. “I know that feeling you get from driving around blasting music you love, or even lying in bed and crying to the music you love. The fact that we’re able to be a part of people’s lives in that way is so magical to us, and it feels really good that we’re still around to keep doing that.”

My Morning Jacket released a new album, The Waterfall II, just last year via ATO after announcing it only a few days earlier. The album was the long-awaited follow-up to 2015’s The Waterfall and was recorded at the same time as that album. When The Waterfall was released it was said to be part one of a two-part album and five years later they delivered on that promise. While no pre-release singles from the album were shared, when the album was released “Feel You” and “Wasted” both made our Songs of the Week list.

Their upcoming shows will be My Morning Jacket’s first full on headline tour in five years. Brittany Howard is set to co-headline some of the dates and support will also come from Flock of Dimes, Bedouine, and Durand Jones & The Indications. The band are partnering with PLUS1 so that $1.00 from every ticket “will go to support non-profits working for environmental justice, racial equity, and securing access to mental health care for all.”

In 2019, James released The Order of Nature, a new live album recorded with The Louisville Orchestra in collaboration with conductor/arranger/composer Teddy Abrams, via Decca Gold.

My Morning Jacket Tracklist:

01 Regularly Scheduled Programming

02 Love Love Love

03 In Color

04 Least Expected

05 Never in the Real World

06 The Devil’s in the Details

07 Lucky to Be Alive

08 Complex

09 Out of Range, Pt. 2

10 Penny for Your Thoughts

11 I Never Could Get Enough

My Morning Jacket Tour Dates:

AUGUST

27 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre “

28 – Lexington, KY – Railbird Festival

SEPTEMBER

3 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

4 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

7 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann - TD Pavilion ^

10 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium ^

11 – Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium ^

23 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl *

24 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

25 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *

28 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Concerts *

29 – Spokane, WA – Riverfront Park Pavilion *



OCTOBER



1 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *

2– Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *

3 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater *

29 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre # SOLD OUT

30 – Live Oak, FL – Suwannee Hulaween SOLD OUT

31 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theatre # SOLD OUT



NOVEMBER



2 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theater #

4 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #

5 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre # SOLD OUT

6 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre # SOLD OUT



DECEMBER



29 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

30 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom SOLD OUT

31 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom SOLD OUT



MARCH 2022



2-5 – Riviera Cancún, Mexico – One Big Holiday



^ And Brittany Howard

* Special Guests Durand Jones & The Indications

# Special Guest Bedouine

“ Special Guest Flock of Dimes

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.