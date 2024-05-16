Nada Surf Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “In Front of Me Now”
Moon Mirror Due Out September 13 via New West
May 16, 2024 Photography by Paloma Bomé
Nada Surf have announced a new album, Moon Mirror, and shared its first single, “In Front of Me Now,” via a music video. The band have also announced some new tour dates. Moon Mirror is due out September 13 via New West. Check out the video for “In Front of Me Now” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, plus the tour dates.
Moon Mirror is the band’s first album for New West and comes out as the band celebrates the 30th anniversary of their debut single, “The Plan”/“Telescope.” The band produced the album with Ian Laughton (Supergrass, Ash), recording it at Rockfield Studios in Monmouthshire, Wales.
In a press release frontman Matthew Caws had this to say about the Neilson Hubbard and Joshua Britt-directed video for the new single: “We know the pandemic is over, but we made a Covid-era video to save on gas. Made on location (i.e. where we live) in Cambridge, England, Sarasota, Florida, Ibiza, Spain, and Austin, Texas, we bring you ‘In Front of Me Now,’ my diary of not being a great multi-tasker and wanting to be present for everything from now on if possible.”
Of the new album, Caws says: “Every time we make an album, I’m asked (and ask myself) what it’s about. I never know how to answer that question. I’m still trying to figure everything out, and that’s probably as close to a theme as there is. Looking back over the years, I know what our songs are about in theory: trying to reach acceptance (of circumstances, of oneself, of others), connection, a constant search for possibility and the bright side, a willingness to change, forgiveness, curiosity, checking in with one’s mortality, motivations and judgements, etc. But in the moment when making one up, I have no idea what I’m doing and maybe that’s ok. I’m just trying to stay honest with myself and take my best guess at making sense of the world.”
And of signing to New West, Caws adds: “We’ve been lucky to be on some really wonderful record labels over the years, and so far New West sure feels like another one of those. We couldn’t be more fortunate.”
For the past three decades Nada Surf’s main lineup has remained: Matthew Caws (vocals, guitar), Daniel Lorca (bass, vocals), and Ira Elliot (drums). Longtime collaborator Louie Lino is also part of the current lineup.
Moon Mirror Tracklist:
1. Second Skin
2. In Front of Me Now
3. Moon Mirror
4. Losing
5. Intel and Dreams
6. The One You Want
7. New Propeller
8. Open Seas
9. X Is You
10. Give Me the Sun
11. Floater
Nada Surf Tour Dates:
July 3 - Saint-Malô-du-Bois (Nantes), FR - Poupet Festival
August 2 - Crozon, FR - Bout du Monde Festival
August 3 - Olivenza, ES - Contempopranea Festival
October 2 - Washington, DC - Atlantis *
October 3 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts *
October 4 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *
October 5 - Boston, MA- The Paradise *
October 7 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD *
October 8 - Toronto, ONT - The Great Hall *
October 9 - Detroit, MI - El Club *
October 10 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *
October 11 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium *
October 12 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line *
October 15 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile *
October 16 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom *
October 18 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall *
October 19 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
October 20 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
October 21 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up *
October 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom ~
October 23 - West Hollywood, CA - The Troubadour *
November 14 - Madrid, ES - La Riviera
November 15 - Bilbao, ES - Kafe Antzokia
November 16 - Zaragoza, ES - Las Armas
November 21 - Dublin, IE - Academy
November 22 - Manchester, UK - Gorilla
November 23 - London, UK - Islington Academy
November 24 - Luxembourg - Den Atelier
November 25 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg
November 26 - Brussels, BE - Botanique
November 27 - Cologne, DE - Carlswerk Victoria
November 29 - Paris, FR - Bataclan
November 30 - Lille, FR - Aeronef
December 1 - Hamburg, DE - Markthalle
December 2 - Berlin, DE - Metropol
December 3 - Munich, DE - Backstage Werk
December 4 - Vienna, AT - Arena
December 6 - Zurich, CH - Dynamo
December 7 - Milan, IT - Santeria Social Club
December 8 - Clermont-Ferrand, FR - La Cooperative de Mai
* support from Office Dog
~ support from Blair Gun
