Nada Surf Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “In Front of Me Now” Moon Mirror Due Out September 13 via New West

Photography by Paloma Bomé

Nada Surf have announced a new album, Moon Mirror, and shared its first single, “In Front of Me Now,” via a music video. The band have also announced some new tour dates. Moon Mirror is due out September 13 via New West. Check out the video for “In Front of Me Now” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, plus the tour dates.

Moon Mirror is the band’s first album for New West and comes out as the band celebrates the 30th anniversary of their debut single, “The Plan”/“Telescope.” The band produced the album with Ian Laughton (Supergrass, Ash), recording it at Rockfield Studios in Monmouthshire, Wales.

In a press release frontman Matthew Caws had this to say about the Neilson Hubbard and Joshua Britt-directed video for the new single: “We know the pandemic is over, but we made a Covid-era video to save on gas. Made on location (i.e. where we live) in Cambridge, England, Sarasota, Florida, Ibiza, Spain, and Austin, Texas, we bring you ‘In Front of Me Now,’ my diary of not being a great multi-tasker and wanting to be present for everything from now on if possible.”

Of the new album, Caws says: “Every time we make an album, I’m asked (and ask myself) what it’s about. I never know how to answer that question. I’m still trying to figure everything out, and that’s probably as close to a theme as there is. Looking back over the years, I know what our songs are about in theory: trying to reach acceptance (of circumstances, of oneself, of others), connection, a constant search for possibility and the bright side, a willingness to change, forgiveness, curiosity, checking in with one’s mortality, motivations and judgements, etc. But in the moment when making one up, I have no idea what I’m doing and maybe that’s ok. I’m just trying to stay honest with myself and take my best guess at making sense of the world.”

And of signing to New West, Caws adds: “We’ve been lucky to be on some really wonderful record labels over the years, and so far New West sure feels like another one of those. We couldn’t be more fortunate.”

For the past three decades Nada Surf’s main lineup has remained: Matthew Caws (vocals, guitar), Daniel Lorca (bass, vocals), and Ira Elliot (drums). Longtime collaborator Louie Lino is also part of the current lineup.

Moon Mirror Tracklist:

1. Second Skin

2. In Front of Me Now

3. Moon Mirror

4. Losing

5. Intel and Dreams

6. The One You Want

7. New Propeller

8. Open Seas

9. X Is You

10. Give Me the Sun

11. Floater

Nada Surf Tour Dates:

July 3 - Saint-Malô-du-Bois (Nantes), FR - Poupet Festival

August 2 - Crozon, FR - Bout du Monde Festival

August 3 - Olivenza, ES - Contempopranea Festival

October 2 - Washington, DC - Atlantis *

October 3 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts *

October 4 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *

October 5 - Boston, MA- The Paradise *

October 7 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD *

October 8 - Toronto, ONT - The Great Hall *

October 9 - Detroit, MI - El Club *

October 10 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *

October 11 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium *

October 12 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line *

October 15 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile *

October 16 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom *

October 18 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall *

October 19 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

October 20 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

October 21 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up *

October 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom ~

October 23 - West Hollywood, CA - The Troubadour *

November 14 - Madrid, ES - La Riviera

November 15 - Bilbao, ES - Kafe Antzokia

November 16 - Zaragoza, ES - Las Armas

November 21 - Dublin, IE - Academy

November 22 - Manchester, UK - Gorilla

November 23 - London, UK - Islington Academy

November 24 - Luxembourg - Den Atelier

November 25 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg

November 26 - Brussels, BE - Botanique

November 27 - Cologne, DE - Carlswerk Victoria

November 29 - Paris, FR - Bataclan

November 30 - Lille, FR - Aeronef

December 1 - Hamburg, DE - Markthalle

December 2 - Berlin, DE - Metropol

December 3 - Munich, DE - Backstage Werk

December 4 - Vienna, AT - Arena

December 6 - Zurich, CH - Dynamo

December 7 - Milan, IT - Santeria Social Club

December 8 - Clermont-Ferrand, FR - La Cooperative de Mai

* support from Office Dog

~ support from Blair Gun

