Naima Bock Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Two New Songs: “Kaley” and “Further Away” Below a Massive Dark Land Due Out September 27 via Sub Pop/Memorials of Distinction

Photography by El Hardwick

London-based artist Naima Bock has announced a new album, Below a Massive Dark Land, and shared two new songs from it, “Kaley” and “Further Away.” She’s also announced some tour dates. Below a Massive Dark Land is due out September 27 via Sub Pop/Memorials of Distinction. Check out the two songs below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.

Below a Massive Dark Land is Bock’s second album, the follow-up to 2022’s debut album, Giant Palm. Jack Osborne and Joe Jones produced the album, with additional production and arrangement by Oliver Hamilton and Bock. It was recorded at The Crypt in north London.

Bock had this to say about “Kaley” in a press release: “‘Kaley’ was written whilst staying at a friend’s house in Tucson, or at least it was finished there. It’s about betrayal and the subsequent lack of direction that follows. At the time there was no ‘plan’ or ‘way’ that I had for myself, let alone anyone else.”

Of the other single, she had this to add: “‘Further Away’ was written in Greece whilst trying to learn mini Bouzouki and missing someone.”

Below a Massive Dark Land Tracklist:

1. Gentle

2. Kaley

3. Feed My Release

4. My Sweet Body

5. Lines

6. Further Away

7. Takes One

8. Age

9. Moving

10. Star

Naima Bock Tour Dates:

Wed. Aug. 14 - St. Malo, FR - La Route Du Rock +

Thu. Aug. 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Barnsdall Gallery Theatre ^

Sat. Aug. 24 - Ojai, CA - TBA

Sun. Sep. 08 - Portland, OR - Music Millennium (instore)

Fri. Sep. 13 - Walla Walla, WA - Billsville West

Sun. Sep. 15 - Seattle, WA - The Rabbit Box

Mon. Oct. 21 - Boston, MA - Warehouse XI

Wed. Oct. 23 - Philadelphia, PA - The Parish Room (First Unitarian Church

Fri. Oct. 25 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool

Wed. Nov. 06 - London, UK - St. Pancras Old Church +

Thu. Nov. 07 - Bristol, UK - Jam Jar *

Fri. Nov. 08 - Liverpool, UK - Leaf *

Sat. Nov. 09 - Newcastle, UK - Cumberland Arms *

Sun. Nov. 10 - Glasgow, UK - McChuills *

Tue. Nov. 12 - Leeds, UK - Hyde Park Book Club *

Wed. Nov. 13 - Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute *

Thu. Nov. 14 - Cambridge, UK - Storey’s Field Centre *

Sat. Nov. 16 - Falmouth, UK - The Cornish Bank *

Sun. Nov. 17 - Frome, UK - The Tree House *

Mon. Nov. 18 - Exeter, UK - Cavern Club *

Wed. Nov. 20 - Ipswich, UK - St Stephens Church *

Thu. Nov. 21 - London, UK - The Ivy House *

Tue. Dec. 03 - Lille, FR - L ‘Aéronef *

Wed. Dec. 04 - Brugge, BE - Cactus Café *

Fri. Dec. 06 - Haldern, DE - Pop Bar *

Sat. Dec. 07 - Hamburg, DE - Nachstasyl *

Sun. Dec. 08 - Berlin, DE - Neu Zunkunft *

Tue. Dec. 10 - Cologne, DE - Subway *

Wed. Dec. 11 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso *

Thu. Dec. 12 - Brussels, BE - Botanique *

Fri. Dec. 13 - Paris, FR - La Boule Noire *



^ w/Angelo De Augustine

* Full band show

+ Duo with Oliver Hamilton

