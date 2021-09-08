News

New Episode of Check the Score – Daniel Hart The Composer of The Green Knight is Joined on a Walk in the Woods to Discuss his Latest Score and Much More.

Photography by Emily Ulmer



​On the new Episode of Check the Score, Daniel Hart is joined on a walk through the woods of Altadena by Soundtracks Editor Charles Steinberg. They talk about his new score for The Green Knight, his scores for other David Lowery films, the cinema of Arthurian legend, and a whole lot more. Follow along.

