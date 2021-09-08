 New Check the Score Episode – Daniel Hart | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, September 8th, 2021  
New Episode of Check the Score – Daniel Hart

The Composer of The Green Knight is Joined on a Walk in the Woods to Discuss his Latest Score and Much More.

Sep 07, 2021 By Charles O Steinberg Photography by Emily Ulmer
​On the new Episode of Check the Score, Daniel Hart is joined on a walk through the woods of Altadena by Soundtracks Editor Charles Steinberg. They talk about his new score for The Green Knight, his scores for other David Lowery films, the cinema of Arthurian legend, and a whole lot more. Follow along.

