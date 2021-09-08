New Episode of Check the Score – Daniel Hart
The Composer of The Green Knight is Joined on a Walk in the Woods to Discuss his Latest Score and Much More.
Sep 07, 2021
Photography by Emily Ulmer
On the new Episode of Check the Score, Daniel Hart is joined on a walk through the woods of Altadena by Soundtracks Editor Charles Steinberg. They talk about his new score for The Green Knight, his scores for other David Lowery films, the cinema of Arthurian legend, and a whole lot more. Follow along.
