News

All





Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds Share New Song “Frogs” Wild God Due Out August 30 via Bad Seed/Play It Again Sam

Photography by Megan Cullen

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds are releasing a new album, Wild God, on August 30 via Bad Seed/Play It Again Sam. Now they have shared its second single, “Frogs.” Listen below, followed by a making-of-the-album video the band shared a couple of weeks ago.

“Frogs” was the first song written for Wild God. “The sheer exuberance of a song like ‘Frogs,’ it just puts a big fucking smile on my face,” says Cave in a press release.

Previously Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds shared the album’s first single, title track “Wild God,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Wild God is Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds’ 18th studio album and is the follow-up to 2019’s acclaimed Ghosteen, which was #3 on our Top 100 Albums of 2019 list.

Cave and bandmate Warren Ellis produced the album, which was mixed by David Fridmann. Cave started writing the album on New Year’s Day 2023 and there were recording sessions at Miraval Studios in Provence, France and Soundtree Studios in London, England. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds are Cave, Ellis, Thomas Wydler, Martyn Casey, Jim Sclavunos, and George Vjestica. The album also features Colin Greenwood of Radiohead (who contributes bass) and Luis Almau (on nylon string guitar and acoustic guitar).

“I hope the album has the effect on listeners that it’s had on me,” Cave said in a previous press release. “It bursts out of the speaker, and I get swept up with it. It’s a complicated record, but it’s also deeply and joyously infectious. There is never a master plan when we make a record. The records rather reflect back the emotional state of the writers and musicians who played them. Listening to this, I don’t know, it seems we’re happy.”

Cave added: “Wild God…there’s no fucking around with this record. When it hits, it hits. It lifts you. It moves you. I love that about it.”

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis recently scored the new Amy Winehouse biopic, Back to Black. Two albums for the film were released, its soundtrack and its score album. In April, Cave and Ellis shared “Song For Amy,” which is found on both albums.

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.