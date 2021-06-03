News

Nicolas Godin of Air Shares Video For New Song “Another Side” (Feat. We Are KING) Concrete and Glass: Expanded Edition Due Out June 25 via Because





Nicolas Godin, one half of the French band Air, has announced an expanded version of his 2019 album Concrete and Glass and shared one of its bonus tracks, “Another Side,” which features Grammy-nominated alternative/R&B duo We Are KING. Concrete and Glass: Expanded Edition is due out June 25 via Because and includes six bonus tracks. Check out the song and video below, followed by the album’s tracklist.

Godin talks about the new single in a press release: “I’m happy that this song finally found its path thanks to We Are KING. I wrote this song a few years ago when I was just having fun with my children in the Air studio. For some reason I always thought this tune could make a good song and I decided not to give up on it. Finally after all these years, I had the extreme pleasure to hear what We are KING have done with it and will always remember that night when I heard Another Side on my phone for the first time. It was the confirmation for me that everything comes at the right time when you let destiny guide your steps.”

We Are KING added: “‘Another Side’ is an ode to searching for one’s self—it’s about those moments where you need to break away and are looking for something more, sometimes on the other side of the veil. It’s a tribute to the feeling of freeing your mind—and it was so exciting to create this moment of music with Nicolas Godin, who we deeply admire.”

The video released alongside the track is imaginative and was created by Iracema Trevisan. Listeners can expect this new track along with three additional collaborations, and two early demo versions of “Another Side” and “L’Enfance n’a qu’un temps,” which features the vocals of Godin’s 10-year-old daughter. Concrete and Glass was the follow-up to Godin’s debut solo album, Countrepoint, released back in 2015. The expanded version presents a deeper and more creative dive into his previous record.

Concrete and Glass: Expanded Edition Tracklist:

1. Concrete and Glass

2. Back To Your Heart (featuring Kate NV)

3. We Forgot Love (featuring Kadhja Bonet)

4. What Makes Me Think About You

5. Time On My Hands (featuring Kirin J Callinan)

6. The Foundation (featuring Cola Boyy)

7. Catch Yourself Falling (featuring Alexis Taylor)

8. The Border

9. Turn Right, Turn Left

10. Cité radieuse

Disc 2:

1. Another Side ft. We Are KING

2. Love Theme ft. Kadhja Bonet

3. Girl Like Sally ft. Kirin J Callinan

4. Ti I Ya ft. Kate NV

5. L’Enfance n’a qu’un temps (Another Side demo)

6. Spring Ritournelle (Catch Yourself Falling demo)

