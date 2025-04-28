News

Nilüfer Yanya Releases New Single “Cold Heart” My Method Actor Out Now via Ninja Tune

Photography by Molly Daniel



Nilüfer Yanya has released a brand new single, “Cold Heart.” It follows her latest album, My Method Actor, which was #2 on our Top 100 Albums of 2024 list and landed Yanya on the cover of Issue 73 (buy the issue directly from us here). Listen to the song below.

A press release says the “song was written alongside a collection of tracks that Nilüfer re-approached with her creative partner Wilma Archer when she returned from touring her latest record.”

Yanya had this to add about the song: “This one turned out pretty different to how I imagined it. The initial melody felt very spacious, like there’s room for anything to happen. It felt like a kind of experiment.”

My Method Actor features “Like I Say (I runaway),” a new song Yanya shared in April via a music video in which she is a runaway bride. Yanya’s sister, Molly Daniel, directed the video. “Like I Say (I runaway)” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. When the album was announced, Yanya shared its almost title track “Method Actor.” It was also #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared its third single, “Call It Love,” which also landed on Songs of the Week. The album’s fourth single, “Mutations,” also landed on Songs of the Week. Then she shared its fifth single, “Made of Memory.” The album’s sixth and final pre-release single, “Just a Western,” also placed on our Songs of the Week.

My Method Actor was Yanya’s third album and followed her 2022 album, PAINLESS, and her 2019 debut album, Miss Universe, (both released on ATO).

Yanya worked on the album with her regular creative partner, Wilma Archer, in isolation. “This is the most intense album, in that respect,” Yanya said in a previous press release. “Because it’s only been us two. We didn’t let anyone else into the bubble.”

When writing this album, Yanya was grappling with hitting her late 20s and dealing with the pressures of being an established musician. “For me, writing is definitely problem solving—in the way they say that dreaming is like problem solving,” she said. “You’re like, ‘Oh, that sounds good. That looks good. That makes sense.’ But you don’t really know why. You’re kind of using that part of your creative brain that doesn’t have to make sense.”

Read our in-depth interview with Yanya about PAINLESS here.

Read our rave review of the album here.

Yanya was also one of the artists on the cover of our 20th Anniversary print issue.

