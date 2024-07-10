News

All





Nilüfer Yanya Shares New Song “Call It Love” My Method Actor Due Out September 13 via Ninja Tune

Photography by Molly Daniel

Nilüfer Yanya is releasing a new album, My Method Actor, on September 13 via Ninja Tune. Now she has shared its third single, “Call It Love.” Yanya co-directed the song’s visualizer video with her sister Molly Daniel. Watch it below, followed by Yanya’s upcoming tour dates.

Yanya had this to say about the song in a press release: “It takes a certain kind of bravery to fully trust your instincts. It’s about allowing your calling to lead you, to let it guide you somewhere. Let that consume you and destroy you.”

The album features “Like I Say (I runaway),” a new song Yanya shared in April via a music video in which she is a runaway bride. Yanya’s sister, Molly Daniel, directed the video. “Like I Say (I runaway)” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. When the album was announced, Yanya shared its almost title track “Method Actor.” It was also #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

My Method Actor is Yanya’s third album and follows her 2022 album, PAINLESS, and her 2019 debut album, Miss Universe, (both released on ATO).

Yanya worked on the album with her regular creative partner, Wilma Archer, in isolation. “This is the most intense album, in that respect,” Yanya said in a previous press release. “Because it’s only been us two. We didn’t let anyone else into the bubble.”

When writing this album, Yanya was grabbling with hitting her late 20s and dealing with the pressures of being an established musician. “For me, writing is definitely problem solving—in the way they say that dreaming is like problem solving,” she said. “You’re like, ‘Oh, that sounds good. That looks good. That makes sense.’ But you don’t really know why. You’re kind of using that part of your creative brain that doesn’t have to make sense.”

Yanya also announced some fall tour dates in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Read our in-depth interview with Yanya about PAINLESS here.

Read our rave review of the album here.

Yanya was also one of the artists on the cover of our 20th Anniversary print issue.

Nilüfer Yanya Tour Dates:

North American Tour Dates:

9/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts*

9/30 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat*

10/1 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel*

10/2 - Boston, MA @ Royale*

10/4 - Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe*

10/5 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre*

10/6 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop+

10/7 - Chicago, IL @ Metro+

10/9 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East+

10/10 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle+

10/11 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West+

10/13 - Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck+

10/15 - Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf+

10/18 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre+

10/19 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile+

10/20 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom+

10/22 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall+

10/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre+

supported by:

Lutalo & Eliza McLamb = *

Angélica Garcia & Lutalo = +

EU & UK Tour Dates:

11/24 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie

11/25 - Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg Old Hall

11/26 - Berlin, GE @ Kesselhaus

11/28 - Paris, FR @ La Bellevilloise

11/30 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

12/2 - Bristol, UK @ Fleece

12/3 - London, UK @ HERE at Outernet

12/4 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

12/5 - Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.