 Nite Jewel Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “This Time” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, June 24th, 2021  
Subscribe

Nite Jewel Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “This Time”

No Sun Due Out August 27 via Gloriette

Jun 24, 2021 By Mark Redfern Photography by Tammy Nguyen
Bookmark and Share


Nite Jewel (aka Ramona Gonzales) has announced a new album, No Sun, and shared its first single, “This Time,” via a video for it. No Sun is due out August 27 via Gloriette. Anna Stypko directed the “This Time” video. Check it out below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

No Sun is the follow-up to 2017’s Liquid Cool. In 2018 Gonzales’ 12-year marriage fell apart. In the same period she began her PhD in Musicology at UCLA, where she researched “women’s musical lament practices,” which informed No Sun.

A press release explains in more detail: “Dating back to ancient Greece, the lament has utilized female voices as a vehicle for expressing communal and personal grief. In her research, Gonzalez considers this tradition within the context of contemporary pop divas, asking the question ‘What does it mean to be a professional mourner?’ or to be a woman hired as an emotional vessel for a historically male composer? Gonzalez’s research considers the creative power of such singers, arguing that while often seen as visceral performers alone, these women are agents in their own right.”

The guitar part at the end of “This Time” is said to be “a deconstructed ode to Prince.”

No Sun Tracklist:

1. Anymore
2. Before I Go
3. Show Me What You’re Made Of
4. To Feel It
5. #14
6. No Escape
7. This Time
8. When There Is No Sun (Sun Ra Cover)

Nite Jewel Tour Dates:

8/27 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon
9/3 - New York, NY - Baby’s All Right
9/25 - Boise, ID - Treefort Festival

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent