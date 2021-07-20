News

Nite Jewel Shares New Song “Before I Go” No Sun Due Out August 27 via Gloriette

Photography by Tammy Nguyen



Nite Jewel (aka Ramona Gonzalez) is releasing a new album, No Sun, on August 27 via Gloriette. Now she has shared the album’s second single, “Before I Go.” Gonzalez wrote the song on her apartment floor right after her husband left her. Listen to the sparse single below.

Gonzalez had this to say in a press release: “I really did mean before I go…forever, that I would die. It was this feeling that tumbled into the container of song. The harmony and the melody became the safety net for the emotions that might kill me.”

Previously Nite Jewel shared the album’s first single, “This Time,” via a video for it. “This Time” was one of our Songs of the Week.

No Sun is the follow-up to 2017’s Liquid Cool. In 2018 Gonzalez’s 12-year marriage fell apart. In the same period she began her PhD in Musicology at UCLA, where she researched “women’s musical lament practices,” which informed No Sun.

A press release explains in more detail: “Dating back to ancient Greece, the lament has utilized female voices as a vehicle for expressing communal and personal grief. In her research, Gonzalez considers this tradition within the context of contemporary pop divas, asking the question ‘What does it mean to be a professional mourner?’ or to be a woman hired as an emotional vessel for a historically male composer? Gonzalez’s research considers the creative power of such singers, arguing that while often seen as visceral performers alone, these women are agents in their own right.”

Nite Jewel Tour Dates:

8/27 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

9/3 - New York, NY - Baby’s All Right

9/25 - Boise, ID - Treefort Festival

