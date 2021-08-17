News

All





Nite Jewel Shares New Song “To Feel It” No Sun Due Out August 27 via Gloriette

Photography by Tammy Nguyen



Nite Jewel (aka Ramona Gonzalez) is releasing a new album, No Sun, on August 27 via Gloriette. Now she has shared the album’s third single, “To Feel It.” Gonzalez sings “You don’t want to feel this?/Well I will”—addressing a former lover. Listen to it below.

Previously Nite Jewel shared the album’s first single, “This Time,” via a video for it. “This Time” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared the album’s second single, “Before I Go.”

No Sun is the follow-up to 2017’s Liquid Cool. In 2018 Gonzalez’s 12-year marriage fell apart. In the same period she began her PhD in Musicology at UCLA, where she researched “women’s musical lament practices,” which informed No Sun.

A previous press release explained in more detail: “Dating back to ancient Greece, the lament has utilized female voices as a vehicle for expressing communal and personal grief. In her research, Gonzalez considers this tradition within the context of contemporary pop divas, asking the question ‘What does it mean to be a professional mourner?’ or to be a woman hired as an emotional vessel for a historically male composer? Gonzalez’s research considers the creative power of such singers, arguing that while often seen as visceral performers alone, these women are agents in their own right.”

Nite Jewel Tour Dates:

8/27 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

9/3 - New York, NY - Baby’s All Right

9/25 - Boise, ID - Treefort Festival

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.