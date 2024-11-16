News

No billionaire owners. No fear of taking a stand. 30% off subscriptions now! Help fund our new Protest Issue

Canceled your subscriptions to The Washington Post or The Los Angeles Times over their non-endorsements? Under the Radar is a publication that’s never shied away from taking a stand with our Protest Issues. So subscribe to us instead and help fund our next Protest Issue.

Unlike billionaire-owned media, Under the Radar is proudly independent and relies on our passionate readers to keep us going.

We’re just $2,000 away from funding our new Protest Issue—an issue more essential than ever in light of last week’s election results and the latest cabinet appointments.

Help us amplify the voices that matter. Use the promo codes below for 30% off subscriptions and back issues, and be part of making this Protest Issue possible.

Twenty years ago, in 2004, we launched our first Protest Issue in response to the looming re-election of President George W. Bush, the ongoing wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and a host of other pressing issues. The concept was simple: we would photograph musicians holding protest signs they created themselves and auction the signs for charity. Interpol graced the cover, and even Yoko Ono participated, along with many other influential artists of the time.

Every four years since then, we’ve released a new Protest Issue, timed to coincide with the U.S. presidential elections. Our next one is already in the works, with both covers shot and protest sign photo-shoots with many talented artists complete. Some fantastic record labels have supported the issue with ads, but we still need to raise about $2,000 to ensure it’s printed and shipped without a hitch.

It costs over $10,000 to print and ship each issue and while advertising from record labels gets us part of the way there, these days it’s not enough. If you’re a fan of our magazine there are four ways you could help: subscribe, advertise, buy back issues, or support us on Patreon.

If you’re already a subscriber, you could buy a gift subscription for someone else. Below are 30% off promo codes.

Get 30% off back issues with this promo code: FUNDPROTEST24 (or this link should apply the promo code for you).

If all the monthly visitors to our website gave us only $1.00 a month on Patreon we wouldn’t even need advertising to fund the print magazine.

But if you do work at a label, music festival, or another company you feel would benefit from advertising in our print magazine, then you should reach out to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Unsigned artists can also advertise their music with us or place a track on our digital MP3 sampler that our readers can download via a code in each issue.

Print isn’t dead, but it is on life support. Help support Under the Radar, the last great American indie rock print magazine still standing, and also save some money!

Click the links below to get 30% off subscriptions and once there make sure to click the “Apply Promo Code” button to receive the discounts.

U.S. 4-issue subscription promo code: FUNDPROTEST244 (Now $13.99, a savings of $6.00)

U.S. 8-issue subscription promo code: FUNDPROTEST248 (Now $24.49, a savings of $10.50)

Canada 4-issue subscription promo code: FUNDPROTEST24CAN4 (Now $20.29, a savings of $8.70)

Canada 8-issue subscription promo code: FUNDPROTEST24CAN8 (Now $27.99, a savings of $12.00)

International 4-issue subscription promo code: FUNDPROTEST24INT4 (Now $32.89, a savings of $14.10)

International 8-issue subscription promo code: FUNDPROTEST24INT8 (Now $62.29, a savings of $26.70)

Over the years, we’ve featured protest sign photo shoots with iconic artists like Yoko Ono, David Byrne (Talking Heads), Michael Stipe (R.E.M.), Phoebe Bridgers, Charli XCX, Janelle Monáe, HAIM, Japanese Breakfast, Death Cab for Cutie, Modest Mouse, Spoon, Chuck D (Public Enemy), Tegan and Sara, Julian Casablancas (The Strokes), Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, Jarvis Cocker (Pulp), Thurston Moore (Sonic Youth), Ezra Furman, Pussy Riot, Billy Bragg, Lush, The Flaming Lips, Interpol, Bartees Strange, Bright Eyes, Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), Shamir, Arlo Parks, Sharon Van Etten, Sharon Jones, and many more. Some of these artists return for this year’s Protest Issue, joined by many others.

Given the current political climate and global events, 2024 feels like the perfect year to launch another Protest Issue.

St. Vincent in our 2008 Protest Issue. (Photo by Wendy Lynch Redfern)

Kevin Morby in our 2016 Protest Issue. (Photo by Wendy Lynch Redfern)

Wye Oak in our 2016 Protest Issue. (Photo by Ray Lego)

Bartees Strange in our last Protest Issue. (Photo by Wendy Lynch Redfern)

David Byrne in our last Protest Issue. (Photo by Shervin Lainez)

Tegan and Sara in our last Protest Issue. (Photo by Trevor Brady)

Japanese Breakfast in our last Protest Issue. (Photo by Shervin Lainez)

Here’s a little background info on Under the Radar for the uninitiated.

Our current issue (Issue 73) features Maya Hawke and Nilüfer Yanya on the covers. Our last issue, The ‘90s Issue, included interviews with musicians and film directors from the decade, with covers featuring The Cardigans and Thurston Moore (Sonic Youth).

Since 2001, Under the Radar has been independently owned by Mark and Wendy Redfern, and we’ve never bowed to corporate interests. We write about the music we’re passionate about—no trends, just genuine love for the art. Every issue is crafted with care, and our loyal readership knows that.

By subscribing, you’re not just supporting indie music journalism, but also getting a tactile, immersive experience that digital platforms can’t match. As one of the last print magazines dedicated to indie rock, we’re proud to offer a beautifully crafted product.

Over the years, we’ve brought you exclusive content, from the last interview with Elliott Smith before his tragic passing to featuring rising stars like Vampire Weekend, Fleet Foxes, Wet Leg, and The Last Dinner Party. Our themed issues, including political/social causes, favorite albums, and our 20th Anniversary Issue, continue to push boundaries.

Join us and subscribe now to be part of what’s next for Under the Radar.

Each issue usually features interviews with 20 to 30 different musical artists, reviews of 20 to 40 new albums, and a free MP3 download sampler that includes up to 39 songs.

In recent years the following artists have appeared on our print covers: Weyes Blood, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Sharon Van Etten, Kamasi Washington, Angel Olsen, Ezra Furman, HAIM, Phoebe Bridgers, Moses Sumney, Japanese Breakfast, Sleater-Kinney, Ezra Furman, boygenius, CHVRCHES, Nilüfer Yanya, Bat For Lashes, Miki Berenyi, Julien Baker, and more.

To become a part of the Under the Radar family, simply visit www.simplecirc.com/subscribe/under-the-radar.

Help us raise the funds to print our next Protest Issue via the links below.

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Buy back issues.

Advertise with Under the Radar.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.