NYC’s Been Stellar Delivers Debut Album “Scream from New York, NY” Out now on Dirty Hit Records

Photography by Gabe Long

New York-based rock band Been Stellar has unveiled their highly anticipated debut album,Scream from New York, NY. The record paints a raw and unvarnished portrait of the city’s relentless energy, where human connection can feel strained and elusive.

Drawing inspiration from iconic New York bands like Sonic Youth and Interpol, as well as the melancholic sounds of Iceage and Radiohead’s Bends era, Been Stellar has forged a sound that’s both gritty and captivating.

Listen to the album’s title track for a taste of their unique blend of noise, melody, and emotional intensity below

Scream from New York, NY marks a significant departure from the band’s earlier shoegaze-infused sound, showcasing a bolder, more direct approach that reflects the city’s raw and unforgiving nature. The album certainly captures the essence of New York’s vibrant yet complex landscape.

Tour Dates

July 26 - Sheffield, UK @ Tramlines Fest

July 27 - Oxfordshire, UK @ Truck Fest

July 28 - Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

August 1-4 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

Sep 20 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

Sep 21 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *

Sep 22 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *

Sep 24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield *

Sep 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *

Sep 27 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA *

Sep 28 – Pomona, CA @ The Fox Theater *

Sep 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

Oct 2 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre *

Oct 4 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater *

Oct 5 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *

Oct 6 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

Oct 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis *

Oct 9 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *

Oct 11 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

Oct 12 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS *

Oct 13 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

Oct 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount * (SOLD OUT)

Oct 16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *

Oct 18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club * (SOLD OUT)

Oct 19 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

Oct 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia *

Nov 3 - Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

Nov 4 - Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell

Nov 6 - Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia

Nov 7 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Skybar

Nov 9 - Warsaw, PL @ Klub Hybrydy

Nov 10 - Prague, CZ @ Cafe V Lese

Nov 11 - Munich, DE @ Orangehouse

Nov 13 - Milan, IT @ Bellezza

Nov 14 - Zurich, CH @ Exil

Nov 16 - Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar

Nov 17 - Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

Nov 19 - Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

Nov 21 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 3

Nov 22 - Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts

Nov 24 - Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny

Nov 25 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Nov 26 - Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

Nov 28 - London, UK @ Scala

Nov 30 - Dublin, IE @ The Workman’s Club

Dec 1 - Galway, IE @ Roisin Dubh

Dec 2 - Belfast, UK @ Ulster Sports Club

* supporting Fontaines D.C.



Album Tracklist:

01 Start Again

02 Passing Judgment

03 Pumpkin

04 Scream From New York, NY

05 Sweet

06 Can’t Look Away

07 Shimmer

08 Takedown

09 All In One

10 I Have The Answer





