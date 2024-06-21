NYC’s Been Stellar Delivers Debut Album “Scream from New York, NY”
Out now on Dirty Hit Records
Jun 21, 2024 Photography by Gabe Long
New York-based rock band Been Stellar has unveiled their highly anticipated debut album,Scream from New York, NY. The record paints a raw and unvarnished portrait of the city’s relentless energy, where human connection can feel strained and elusive.
Drawing inspiration from iconic New York bands like Sonic Youth and Interpol, as well as the melancholic sounds of Iceage and Radiohead’s Bends era, Been Stellar has forged a sound that’s both gritty and captivating.
Listen to the album’s title track for a taste of their unique blend of noise, melody, and emotional intensity below
Scream from New York, NY marks a significant departure from the band’s earlier shoegaze-infused sound, showcasing a bolder, more direct approach that reflects the city’s raw and unforgiving nature. The album certainly captures the essence of New York’s vibrant yet complex landscape.
Tour Dates
July 26 - Sheffield, UK @ Tramlines Fest
July 27 - Oxfordshire, UK @ Truck Fest
July 28 - Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
August 1-4 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
Sep 20 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *
Sep 21 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *
Sep 22 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *
Sep 24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield *
Sep 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *
Sep 27 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA *
Sep 28 – Pomona, CA @ The Fox Theater *
Sep 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *
Oct 2 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre *
Oct 4 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater *
Oct 5 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *
Oct 6 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *
Oct 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis *
Oct 9 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *
Oct 11 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *
Oct 12 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS *
Oct 13 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *
Oct 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount * (SOLD OUT)
Oct 16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *
Oct 18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club * (SOLD OUT)
Oct 19 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
Oct 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia *
Nov 3 - Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
Nov 4 - Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell
Nov 6 - Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia
Nov 7 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Skybar
Nov 9 - Warsaw, PL @ Klub Hybrydy
Nov 10 - Prague, CZ @ Cafe V Lese
Nov 11 - Munich, DE @ Orangehouse
Nov 13 - Milan, IT @ Bellezza
Nov 14 - Zurich, CH @ Exil
Nov 16 - Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar
Nov 17 - Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere
Nov 19 - Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
Nov 21 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 3
Nov 22 - Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts
Nov 24 - Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny
Nov 25 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Nov 26 - Nottingham, UK @ Bodega
Nov 28 - London, UK @ Scala
Nov 30 - Dublin, IE @ The Workman’s Club
Dec 1 - Galway, IE @ Roisin Dubh
Dec 2 - Belfast, UK @ Ulster Sports Club
* supporting Fontaines D.C.
Album Tracklist:
01 Start Again
02 Passing Judgment
03 Pumpkin
04 Scream From New York, NY
05 Sweet
06 Can’t Look Away
07 Shimmer
08 Takedown
09 All In One
10 I Have The Answer
