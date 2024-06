News

All





Oasis Share Previously Unreleased Track “Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)” From Debut Album Reissue Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) Due Out August 30 on Big Brother

Photography by Paul Slattery

Oasis have shared “Columbia (Sawmills Outtake),” a previously unreleased bonus track from the Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) reissue. The new reissue is due out August 30 on Big Brother. The previously unreleased take on the album track was shared via a lyric video. This take is over a minute longer than the version of “Columbia” that ended up on the album. Check it out below.

Check out our ranked list of Oasis’ discography.

Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

Volume 1

1. Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Remastered)

2. Shakermaker (Remastered)

3. Live Forever (Remastered)

4. Up In The Sky (Remastered)

5. Columbia (Remastered)

6. Supersonic (Remastered)

7. Bring It On Down (Remastered)

8. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Remastered)

9. Digsy’s Dinner (Remastered)

10. Slide Away (Remastered)

11. Married With Children (Remastered)

Volume 2

1. Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Monnow Valley Version)

2. Shakermaker (Monnow Valley Version)

3. Live Forever (Monnow Valley Version)

4. Up In The Sky (Monnow Valley Version)

5. Columbia (Monnow Valley Version)

6. Bring It On Down (Monnow Valley Version)

7. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Monnow Valley Version)

8. Digsy’s Dinner (Monnow Valley Version)

9. Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Sawmills Outtake)

10. Up In The Sky (Sawmills Outtake)

11. Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)

12. Bring It On Down (Sawmills Outtake)

13. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Sawmills Outtake)

14. Digsy’s Dinner (Sawmills Outtake)

15. Slide Away (Sawmills Outtake)

16. Sad Song (Mauldeth Road West Demo, Nov ‘92)



Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.