Tuesday, August 31st, 2021  
Official Trailer Released for Todd Haynes’ Velvet Underground Documentary

Set to Premiere on October 15 via Apple TV+

Aug 31, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Todd Haynes’ upcoming documentary about The Velvet Underground, which was announced four whole years ago, is finally seeing its release this year, and its official trailer has just been shared. The Velvet Underground: A Documentary Film by Todd Haynes will premiere on Apple TV+ on October 15. Watch the trailer below.

A soundtrack will accompany the film’s premiere and will feature “both well known and rare Velvet Underground tracks,” according to a press release. The soundtrack was curated by Haynes alongside music supervisor Randall Poster and will be released via Republic/UMe.

A forthcoming Velvet Underground tribute album, titled I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico, will be out on September 24 via Verve. It features a cover of each song from the band’s self-titled 1967 album, and includes covers by artists such as Iggy Pop, St. Vincent, Matt Berninger, and more. A Courtney Barnett cover of “I’ll Be Your Mirror” was shared last week, which you can listen to below.

