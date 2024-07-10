News

OK Cowgirl Shares Amusing Video for New Song “Larry David” Couldn’t Save Us From My Gut Due Out on August 16 via Easy Does It

Photography by Rita Iovine

Brooklyn’s OK Cowgirl have shared another single, “Larry David,” from their upcoming Couldn’t Save Us From My Gut debut LP. The song’s amusing video features the band styled like the famous writer/comedian of the song’s title. Couldn’t Save Us From My Gut due out on August 16 via Easy Does It. Check out the Evan Murray-directed video below.

Formed in 2018, OK Cowgirl is made up of Leah Lavigne (singer/songwriter), Jake Sabinksy (lead guitarist), John Miller (guitar and synth), Ryan Work (bassist), and Matt Birkenholz (drummer).

In a press release, frontwoman Leah Lavigne had this to say on the new sinlge: “We often begin rehearsal by sitting around and catching up as friends. One evening when everyone was having a particularly hard day our conversation ended with someone declaring ‘everything is fucked.’ I suggested that instead of jumping into running our set we blow off some steam by jamming. Jake started playing some chords, Matt locked in with a beat, and I jokingly screamed ‘everything is fucked,’ improvising the first verse until we broke down in laughter. We all agreed we had to write this song then and there.”

This single follows the release of album opener “Little Splinters.”

