Premiere: Onsloow Debut New Single “A Good Day To Forget” "A Good Day To Forget" Out Everywhere June 25th

Photography by Haydon Spenceley



You might remember that Under the Radar premiered the debut single from Trondheim newcomers Onsloow recently. If, like us, “Overthinking” left you wanting more, and quickly, then you’re in luck because today we’re glad to premiere their follow-up “A Good Day To Forget.”

Another step on the band’s journey to releasing their debut record later in the year, “A Good Day To Forget” is satisfyingly raucous, deceptively melodic, and rhythmically effervescent. Each section and part is more memorable than the last and its nods to 90s indie and alternative rock acts like Weezer and The Get-Up Kids will only add to the band’s growing legion of fans.

Speaking of the single, the band say:

“As a second single timed up just before the summer holidays kicks in here in Norway, we wanted to pick the tune that sounded most uplifting and summer-ish. Actually, we had other songs lined up for release, but suddenly we kicked with this as soon as we got the mix from our producer. It might not be the song that represents the album to come in full, but we think it has its ways and is truly a fun song to play. It makes us happy. Hopefully, someone else can catch a feeling of that as well when listening to it!”

The lyrics still deal with the not-so-bright things of life, so the contrast is definitely something that captures Onsloow as a band.

“I guess the song is about having flaws that drive other people crazy, without being able to fix them,” the band says.

A Good Day To Forget can be streamed below and is available everywhere on Friday, June 25th.

