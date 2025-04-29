News

Opal Mag Shares New Single “I Don’t Like You, but I Love You” A Song That Delves into Love, Frustration, and Self-Sabotage.

Photography by Johnny Stanley

Brighton-based newcomer Opal Mag releases with her latest single I Don’t Like You, but I Love You — a slow-burning exploration of love, frustration, and emotional self-sabotage. Out now (April 29), the track continues to build on the rising artist’s growing reputation for confessional songwriting and dreamy, guitar-driven textures.

Fresh from support slots with Black Honey and Phoebe Green, Opal Mag’s new release captures the uneasy tension of being in love with someone whose actions you can’t condone — and the quiet, painful erosion of self that follows. “It’s about the push and pull of wanting to stay in a relationship but losing yourself in the process,” she explains.

Taking cues from the likes of Mazzy Star, The Sundays, The Breeders, and The Smashing Pumpkins, the London-born singer combines a nostalgic haze with emotional heft crafting songs that feel both timeless and deeply personal.

