Pale Waves return with news of their fourth album “Smitten”, And New Single “Perfume”

Photography by Kelsi Luck

Pale Waves are back with their fourth album, Smitten, set to release on September 20th via Dirty Hit. The album, written across the US and UK over two years, sees the band delve into their Northern roots while exploring a more reflective and romantic sound.

Departing from the rebellious pop-punk of their 2022 album Unwanted, Smitten embraces catchy hooks, energetic drums, and jangly alt-pop reminiscent of their Manchester origins.

The lyrics offer a deep dive into past experiences, with frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie reflecting on her life through a lens of newfound clarity. “I found myself writing about not just a certain time period, but my whole life, from years ago,” she reveals.

Smitten captures the exhilarating highs and emotional complexities of early queer relationships. Lead single ‘Perfume’, an infectious 80s-inspired anthem reminiscent of The Cranberries, with hints of The Cure, encapsulates the feeling of being completely enamoured with someone. My mother says that when I want something I never let it go / Call me obsessed but I don’t mind just as long as it’s all mine.”





Smitten tracklist:

1 - Glasgow

2 - Not a Love Song

3 - Gravity

4 - Thinking About You

5 - Perfume

6 - Last Train Home

7 - Kiss Me Again

8 - Miss America

9 - Hate to Hurt You

10 - Seeing Stars

11 - Imagination

12 - Slow



2024 Live Dates (* w/PVRIS)

June

12 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre*

14 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theatre*

15 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues*

16 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall*

19- Toronto, On - The Danforth Music Hall*

21 - Boston, MA - House of Blues*

22 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts*

24 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza*

26 - Washington, DC - 9:30 club*

28 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl*

29 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade, Heaven*



July

01 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live*

06 - Austin, TX - Emo’s Austin*

07 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues, Cambridge Room*

09 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Burn*

10 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North*

12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern*

20 - Benicassim Festival, Spain



August

03 - Y Not Festival, Derbyshire UK

04 - Kendal Calling Festival, Kendal UK



October

05 - Manchester, England - Neighbourhood Festival





