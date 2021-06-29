Parquet Courts Announce New 2021 Tour Dates and Release New “Plant Life” 12-Inch
Limited Edition New Single Not Currently Available Digitally
Jun 28, 2021
Photography by Ebru Yildiz
Parquet Courts have announced some new 2021 tour dates. They have also released a new limited edition 12-inch single, “Plant Life,” that isn’t currently available digitally. The new tour dates are mainly on the East Coast and in Texas and include shows in Richmond, Austin, Houston, Baltimore, Jersey City, and elsewhere. Check out the tour dates below, followed by the cover art and tracklist for the single.
“Plant Life” is only available via the band’s website and the webstore of their label Rough Trade. It includes three different versions of the song.
“‘Plant Life’ the song is my story of rediscovering my passion for music through New York City dance floors,” says the band’s Austin Brown in a press release. “It’s a distillation from a 40 plus minute improvisation prompted by producer Rodaidh McDonald, and every way we’ve sliced it up illustrates a different mood of the same perspective of ecstasy and aspiration to not only grow, but form roots outside of our own barriers.”
A press release explains the B-sides in more detail: “Side B features a remix of ‘Plant Life’ from Vancouver’s Yu Su that funks up the bassline as well as a celestial mix from Peak Wifi (Austin Brown and Bryce Hackford) reminiscent of Midori Takada.”
The tour dates go on sale this Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET.
The band’s last album was 2018’s Wide Awake!, released via Rough Trade.
Read our 2018 interview with Parquet Courts on Wide Awake!.
Parquet Courts Tour Dates:
Sat. Aug. 14 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
Sat. Sept. 18 - Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Festival
Wed. Sept. 22 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
Fri. Sept. 24 - Marfa, TX @ Trans-Pecos Festival
Sun. Sept. 26 - Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival
Fri. Oct. 29 - Richmond, VA @ The National
Sat. Oct. 30 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
Sun. Oct. 31 - Lancaster, PA @ Tellus360
Wed. Nov. 03 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Thu. Nov. 04 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre
Fri. Nov. 05 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
Sat. Nov. 06 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
Wed. Nov. 17 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Fri. Nov. 19 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre
Tue. Mar. 15, 2022 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
Wed. Mar. 16, 2022 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
*= supporting Portugal. The Man
“Plant Life” 12-Inch Tracklist:
Side A
1. Plant Life - Extended Mix
Side B
1. Plant Life - Yu Su’s Transient Version
2. Plant Life - Peak Wifi Vibes Mix
