Parquet Courts Announce New 2021 Tour Dates and Release New “Plant Life” 12-Inch Limited Edition New Single Not Currently Available Digitally

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Parquet Courts have announced some new 2021 tour dates. They have also released a new limited edition 12-inch single, “Plant Life,” that isn’t currently available digitally. The new tour dates are mainly on the East Coast and in Texas and include shows in Richmond, Austin, Houston, Baltimore, Jersey City, and elsewhere. Check out the tour dates below, followed by the cover art and tracklist for the single.

“Plant Life” is only available via the band’s website and the webstore of their label Rough Trade. It includes three different versions of the song.

“‘Plant Life’ the song is my story of rediscovering my passion for music through New York City dance floors,” says the band’s Austin Brown in a press release. “It’s a distillation from a 40 plus minute improvisation prompted by producer Rodaidh McDonald, and every way we’ve sliced it up illustrates a different mood of the same perspective of ecstasy and aspiration to not only grow, but form roots outside of our own barriers.”

A press release explains the B-sides in more detail: “Side B features a remix of ‘Plant Life’ from Vancouver’s Yu Su that funks up the bassline as well as a celestial mix from Peak Wifi (Austin Brown and Bryce Hackford) reminiscent of Midori Takada.”

The tour dates go on sale this Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET.

The band’s last album was 2018’s Wide Awake!, released via Rough Trade.

Read our 2018 interview with Parquet Courts on Wide Awake!.

Parquet Courts Tour Dates:

Sat. Aug. 14 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

Sat. Sept. 18 - Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Festival

Wed. Sept. 22 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

Fri. Sept. 24 - Marfa, TX @ Trans-Pecos Festival

Sun. Sept. 26 - Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival

Fri. Oct. 29 - Richmond, VA @ The National

Sat. Oct. 30 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

Sun. Oct. 31 - Lancaster, PA @ Tellus360

Wed. Nov. 03 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Thu. Nov. 04 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre

Fri. Nov. 05 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

Sat. Nov. 06 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

Wed. Nov. 17 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Fri. Nov. 19 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

Tue. Mar. 15, 2022 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

Wed. Mar. 16, 2022 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

*= supporting Portugal. The Man

“Plant Life” 12-Inch Tracklist:

Side A

1. Plant Life - Extended Mix

Side B

1. Plant Life - Yu Su’s Transient Version

2. Plant Life - Peak Wifi Vibes Mix

