Peel Dream Magazine Announce New Album and Share New Track “Lie In The Gutter” Rose Man Reading Room Due Out September 4 via Topshelf

Photography by Vice Cooler

Peel Dream Magazine have announced their fourth full length album, Rose Main Reading Room. The album is due to be released on September 4 on Topshelf. Today they have shared the lead single, “Lie In The Gutter.” Watch the music video below. Also below, find tour dates and Rose Main Reading Room’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Rose Main Reading Room follows their 2022 release of Pad (one of its singles, “Hiding Out,” was chosen for one of our Songs of the Week.

In a press release, Peel Dream Magazine’s Joe Stevens had this to say of the new single and video: “This video is cut from footage we filmed on a few different tours between the fall of 2023 and Spring of 2024, and I love it because it captures the amazing feeling and energy that those trips had. There’s cameos from bands we were touring with like Chastity Belt and Gift, and friends like Simi Sohota from Healing Potpourri. A lot of it was shot in the Pacific Northwest and features some hikes we got to take among the dense green forests up there. I wanted to capture that stuff because this theme of ‘the natural world’ has been jostling around my my brain for awhile and is a big part of the album. The song is meant to be a very simple statement about finding joy and wonder in life despite whatever may be on your mind. The phrase it’s taken from is the trite but sweet Oscar Wilde quote ‘We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars.’”

Rose Man Reading Room Tracklist:

1. Dawn

2. Central Park West

3. Oblast

4. Wish You Well

5. Wood Paneling Pt. 3

6. R.I.P. (Running In Place)

7. I Wasn’t Made For War

8. Gems and Minerals

9. Machine Repeating

10. Recital

11. Migratory Patterns

12. Four Leaf Clover

13. Lie In The Gutter

14. Ocean Life

15. Counting Sheep

Peel Dream Magazine Tour Dates:

July 31 Wed Andy’s Bar - Denton, TX

Aug 02 Fri Saturn – Birmingham, AL *

Aug 03 Sat The Blue Room – Nashville, TN *

Aug 05 Mon Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL *

Aug 06 Tue Magic Stick – Detroit, MI *

Aug 08 Thu Lee’s Palace – Toronto, ON *

Aug 09 Fri Théâtre Fairmount – Montréal, QC *

Aug 11 Sun The Sinclair – Cambridge, MA *

Aug 12 Mon Elsewhere – Brooklyn, NY *

Aug 13 Tue Underground Arts – Philadelphia, PA *

Aug 14 Wed Union Stage – Washington, DC *

Aug 16 Fri Masquerade (Altar) - Atlanta, GA

Aug 18 Sun Mohawk (inside) - Austin, TX

Sep 07 Sat Zebulon - Los Angeles, CA # (Record Release Show)

* = w/ Wild Nothing

# = w/ Goon

