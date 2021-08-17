News

All





Penelope Isles Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Iced Gems” Which Way to Happy Due Out November 5 via Bella Union

Photography by Parri Thomas



British sibling duo Penelope Isles (Lily and Jack Wolter) have announced a new album, Which Way to Happy, and shared a new song from it, “Iced Gems,” via a video for the single. Which Way to Happy is due out November 5 via Bella Union. Check out the “Iced Gems” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the band’s upcoming UK tour dates.

Which Way to Happy is the band’s sophomore album and follows their debut album, Until the Tide Creeps In, released in 2019 also via Bella Union. Jack produced the album, which was mixed by Dave Fridmann. New backing band members Henry Nicholson, Joe Taylor, and Hannah Feenstra all contributed to the recording of Which Way to Happy, as did composer Fiona Brice.

As the pandemic took hold, Jack and Lily decamped to a cottage in Cornwall to begin writing and recording the album.

“We were there for about two or three months,” says Jack in a press release. “It was a tiny cottage and we all went a bit bonkers, and we drank far too much, and it spiraled a bit out of control. There were a lot of emotional evenings and realizations, which I think reflects in the songs. Writing and recording new music was a huge part of the recovery process for all of us.”

The album includes “Sailing Still,” a new song the band shared in July via a video directed by Jack and starring Lily. “Sailing Still” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Earlier this year Lily (under her alter-ego KookieLou) sang guest vocals on the Lost Horizons song “Heart of a Hummingbird,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our interview with Penelope Isles on Until the Tide Creeps In.

Which Way to Happy Tracklist:

1. Terrified

2. Rocking At The Bottom

3. Play It Cool

4. Iced Gems

5. Sailing Still

6. Miss Moon

7. Sudoku

8. Have You Heard

9. Pink Lemonade

10. 11 11

11. In a Cage

Penelope Isles UK Tour Dates:

9/2/21 – Larmer Tree Gardens @ End Of The Road

11/5/21 – Brighton – Resident Records (instore)

11/6/21 – London – Rough Trade East (instore)

11/8/21 – Totnes – Drift Records (instore)

11/23/21 – Tunbridge Wells @ Tunbridge Wells Forum *

11/24/21 – Bristol @ Exchange *

11/25/21 – Cambridge @ Portland Arms *

11/26/21 – Manchester @ Gullivers *

11/27/21 – Chester @ St. Marys *

11/28/21 – Northampton @ The Black Prince

11/30/21 – Guildford @ The Boileroom *

12/1/21 – London @ Oslo **

12/2/21 – St. Albans @ The Horn

12/ 3/21 – Ipswich @ The Smokehouse **

12/4/21 – York @ Fulford Arms **

12/5/21 – Blackpool @ Central Library **

12/7/21 – Glasgow @ Hug & Pint **

12/8/21 – Newcastle @ Cluny 2 **

12/9/21 – Birmingham @ Hare & Hounds **

12/10/21 – Brighton @ Concorde 2



* Holiday Ghosts supporting

** Laundromat supporting

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.