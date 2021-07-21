News

All





Penelope Isles Share Video for New Song “Sailing Still” New Single Out Now via Bella Union

Photography by Parri Thomas



British sibling duo Penelope Isles (Lily and Jack Wolter) are back with a new song, “Sailing Still,” shared via a video directed by Jack and starring Lily. The video plays like a bad dream, with Lily continually walking and running through different doors, down different stairs, across different fields and beaches, always ending up somewhere different, never getting anywhere. The single is out now via Bella Union. Watch the video below.

Jack had this to say about the video in a press release: “Before the enforced break due to COVID-19, we spent pretty much all of 2019 driving ourselves around Europe and America having some incredible adventures as a band and it seemed that everything since then had been falling apart. Writing and recording new music as a huge part of the recovery process and when making this film for ‘Sailing Still’ I wanted Lily and I to get back on the road somehow, as travelling has been such a massive part of our band ever since we began. So I had this idea of filming Lily in a myriad of places and scenarios, both urban and rural, coastal and inland. Mountains and rivers, council flats and tunnels, cafes and bridges. We drove up and down the country for a week, sleeping in the van, and waking up at the crack of dawn to start filming again. Reconnecting as a band again but also spending time together as brother and sister was special for filming this real heartbreaker of a song.”

“Sailing Still” follows the band’s debut album, Until the Tide Creeps In, released in 2019 also via Bella Union. A press release promises that the band has completed their second album and more news about that will be announced soon.

Earlier this year Lily Wolter (under her alter-ego KookieLou) sang guest vocals on the Lost Horizons song “Heart of a Hummingbird,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our interview with Penelope Isles on Until the Tide Creeps In.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.