Penny Lane Weekender Announces More Artists For 2024

Liverpool based DIY festival the Penny Lane Weekender has announced its next wave of acts for their August shindig including Under the Radar favourites Acid Klaus, whose new EP P.T.S.D. By Proxy is out next month.

Liverpool garage punk outfit YOBS will be joining them having recently released their self titled debut album on Fuzz Club to a wealth of critical acclaim. Also added to the bill are hotly tipped Nottingham bands Bored Marsh, Marvin’s Revenge and Rain Age alongside the previously announced likes of Ming City Rockers and ELLiS D.



Created in 2023 by Liverpool post-punk duo Pleasure Island who are also on the bill, the Penny Lane Weekender is scheduled to take place across three venues - Foghertys, Tavern Co and Dovedale Towers from the 2nd-4th August 2024, all located on and around Liverpool’s iconic Penny Lane and is supported by Culture Liverpool.

The full list of new artist additions are as follows :-



Acid Klaus · Nudist · Candy Opera · Cheery · Yobs · The Gentle Scars · Zara Smile · Marvins Revenge · The Dirty Looks · Victor Serge · Human Stock · Paint Me In Colour · BlueBelle · Mævey · Niki Kand · Japanese Shite Raffle · Rain Age · Bored Marsh · Gondolas



They shall be joining the following acts…



Pleasure Island · Ming City Rockers · Tramp Attack · Austerity Dogs · Dreampark · Bleach Brain · COW · Opium Clippers · Pray For Mojo · Drew Friel · Evil Pink Machine · ELLiS·D · Takotsubo Men · Dynastain · Astles · Two Blinks I Love You Three Stars · Tosin Salako · Benno · Alien Izz · Sweet Beans · Lazygirl · Kingsley Beat · Cal Ruddy

Second Release tickets are priced at just £15 and are available to purchase HERE