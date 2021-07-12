News

Phoebe Bridgers Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates Punisher Out Now via Dead Oceans





Phoebe Bridgers has announced some new fall 2021 tour dates, which will be her first ticketed live performances since November 2019. She released her acclaimed most recent album, Punisher, at the height of the pandemic, in June 2020, so this will be the first chance for fans to see Bridgers perform its songs in person. The dates include her first headlining show at The Greek Theatre, in her hometown of Los Angeles. Check out all the dates below.

Fans can signup for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Registration between now and this Wednesday (July 14) at 12 p.m. ET. Then the Verified Fan On Sale begins this Friday (July 16) at 12 p.m. local time.

Punisher landed Bridges on the cover of our print magazine and topped our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Punisher includes “Garden Song,” and “Kyoto,” which were both #1 on our Songs of the Week list. “I See You,” was also one of our Songs of the Week, as well as “I Know the End.” Then she shared a video for “I Know the End.” She then shared a video for “Savior Complex” directed by writer/actress/comedian/producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge and starring Irish actor Paul Mescal. She also shared some behind-the-scenes footage from the making of her “Savior Complex” video. Bridgers also performed on various TV shows, including doing two songs on Saturday Night Live this past February where she memorably smashed her guitar.

Read our review of Punisher here.

Phoebe Bridgers 2021 Tour Dates:

September 3/ The Pageant/ St Louis, MO

September 4/ Bonnaroo Festival/ Manchester, TN

September 5/ Iroquois Amphitheater/ Louisville, KY

September 7/ Royal Oak Music Theatre/ Detroit, MI

September 8/ Royal Oak Music Theatre/ Detroit, MI

September 10/ Pitchfork Music Festival/ Chicago, IL

September 11/ Palace Theatre/ St Paul, MN

September 12/ Palace Theatre/ St Paul, MN

September 14/ The Sylvee/ Madison, WI

September 15/ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre/ Indianapolis, IN

September 17/ Stage AE Outdoors/ Pittsburgh, PA

September 18/ Express Live/ Columbus, OH

September 19/ The Fillmore/ Charlotte, NC

September 20/ The Ritz/ Raleigh, NC

September 23/ Firefly Festival/ Dover, DE

September 25/ Governor’s Ball Festival/ New York, NY

September 26/ Leader Bank Pavilion/ Boston, MA

October 2/ ACL Festival/ Austin, TX

October 3/ The Orpheum Theater/ New Orleans, LA

October 4/ Avondale Brewing Company/ Birmingham, AL

October 9/ ACL Festival/ Austin, TX

October 16/ Greek Theatre/ Berkeley, CA

October 21/ Greek Theatre/ Los Angeles, CA

October 24/ Shaky Knees Festival/ Atlanta, GA

October 26/ The Anthem/ Washington, DC

