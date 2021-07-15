Photo Gallery: John R. Miller and Blue Cactus Performing at Cat’s Cradle
New Album, Depreciated, Out July 16 Via Rounder Records
Earlier this week, singer-songwriter John R. Miller performed at North Carolina’s Cat’s Cradle, with support from Blue Cactus. You can check out photographer Drew Drain’s photos below, and listen to our recent premiere of Miller’s new song, “Borrowed Time,” by following this link.
Miller’s new album, Depreciated, is out this week from Rounder Records.
