 Photo Gallery: John R. Miller and Blue Cactus Performing at Cat's Cradle | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, July 15th, 2021  
Subscribe

Photo Gallery: John R. Miller and Blue Cactus Performing at Cat’s Cradle

New Album, Depreciated, Out July 16 Via Rounder Records

Jul 15, 2021 By Drew Drain
Bookmark and Share


Earlier this week, singer-songwriter John R. Miller performed at North Carolina’s Cat’s Cradle, with support from Blue Cactus. You can check out photographer Drew Drain’s photos below, and listen to our recent premiere of Miller’s new song, “Borrowed Time,” by following this link.

Miller’s new album, Depreciated, is out this week from Rounder Records.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent