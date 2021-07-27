 Photo Gallery: Talib Kweli with Live Band at the Blue Note Jazz Club, July 18, 2021 | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, July 27th, 2021  
Photo Gallery: Talib Kweli with Live Band at the Blue Note Jazz Club, July 18, 2021

MC Talib Kweli Part of Legendary Jazz Club's Post-COVID re-opening

Jul 27, 2021 By Annah Trunick Web Exclusive
The legendary Blue Note Jazz Club hosted MC Talib Kweli for its grand post-covid reopening on July 17th and 18th, 2021. Accompanied by a live band, he was also joined on stage by poet Jessica Care Moore and his daughter, Diani.



There are no comments for this entry yet.

