Picture Parlour return with new single “Who’s There To Love Without You?”

Photography by Press Shot

Picture Parlour re-emerge with “Who’s There To Love Without You?”, their first release since 2024’s Face In The Picture EP. A densely layered track, it weaves swaggering rock instrumentation with a cinematic flair. Set against the backdrop of a Northern Soul club, the video presents a tightly wound narrative, shaped as much by atmosphere as it is by attitude.

The duo, vocalist Katherine Parlour and guitarist Ella Risi, draw on a shared upbringing steeped in Northern soul and transatlantic rock traditions. The new single was written and recorded in Nashville, a nod to the genre-crossing spirit of the track.

Speaking about the release, they say: “‘Who’s There To Love Without You?’ is our first single of the year, and we didn’t fancy a subtle reintroduction. At its core, the song is a bombastic tongue-in-cheek declaration that is wrapped in big riffs, and that’s our mood for 2025. The chorus lyric belts and repeats the song’s title, as though we are refusing to be ignored. This song begs for, if not demands attention because, in the end, what’s the point of anything if the person or thing you want most can’t see you?”

They’re set to appear at several UK dates this spring and summer, including festival slots and a BBC Introducing show at Liverpool’s Cavern Club.

Live Dates

April 30, BBC Introducing, Cavern Club, Liverpool

May 3, Wanderlust (headline)

May 9, Road to The Great Escape, King Tuts, Glasgow

May 15, The Great Escape, The Beach Stage

May 24, Neighbourhood Weekender

June 7, Ceremony Festival

July 31, Kendal Calling



