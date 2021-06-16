News

Piroshka Share Intriguing Video for New Song “V.O.” Inspired by Late 4AD Designer Vaughan Oliver Love Drips and Gathers Due Out July 23 on Bella Union; Band Features Members of Lush, Elastica, Modern English, and Moose





Piroshka are releasing their second studio album, Love Drips and Gathers, on July 23 via Bella Union. Now they have shared the album’s second single, “V.O.,” via an intriguing video for it. The song is a tribute to the late Vaughan Oliver, who was 4AD’s in-house designer and responsible for many iconic album covers for the label, including ones by Lush, the former band of Piroshka singer Miki Berenyi. Connor Kinsey directed the video. Watch it below.

Berenyi had this to say about the song in a press release: “I wrote this originally as an instrumental but the rest of the band convinced me to put a vocal on it. The lyrics are snapshot snippets of Vaughan Oliver’s funeral in January 2020—lines from the speeches, fleeting impressions of the day. I’m getting to the age where the people I grew up with are dying and I find funerals a comfort in the sadness, formal but emotional, a celebration of a life, a space for the living to reconnect.”

Connor Kinsey had this to add about the video: “We wanted to put this ominous-being center frame and allow the viewer to reflect on fear and loss whilst also embracing hope and futurity through its life experiences. Giving the subject no recognizable features meant that it’s emotional journey through the different timelines felt more relatable to a wider audience.”

Previously Piroshka shared the album’s first single, “Scratching at the Lid,” via a video for it. The song was one of our Songs of the Week.

Piroshka features members of various iconic British acts. The band is fronted by former Lush singer Miki Berenyi (vocals/guitar) and also includes former Moose guitarist KJ “Moose” McKillop, Modern English bassist Mick Conroy, and former Elastica drummer Justin Welch.

The band’s first album, Brickbat, came out in 2019 on Bella Union.

Berenyi had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “If Brickbat was our Britpop album, then Love Drips and Gathers is shoegaze! It wasn’t intentional; we just wanted a different focus. I’ve always seen debut albums as capturing a band’s first moments, when you really have momentum, and then the second album is the chance for a more thoughtful approach.”

Conroy added: “Brickbat was a classic first album; noisy and raucous. On Love Drips and Gathers, we’ve calmed down and explored sounds, and space.”

Brickbat featured the songs “Everlasting Yours” (one of our Songs of the Week) and “What’s Next?” (another one of our Songs of the Week).

Read our 2019 interview with Piroshka on Brickbat.

Read our My Favorite Album interview with Miki Berenyi.

Piroshka UK Tour Dates:

11/2/2021 – Brighton – Chalk

11/3/2021 – Leeds – Brudenell Social Club

11/5/2021 – Manchester – Deaf Institute

11/6/2021 – London – Garage

11/7/2021 – Guildford – The Boileroom

