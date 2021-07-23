News

Piroshka – Stream the New Album, Watch the New “Loveable” Video, and Read Our Interview with Them Love Drips and Gathers Out Now on Bella Union; Band Features Members of Lush, Elastica, Modern English, and Moose





Piroshka have released their second studio album, Love Drips and Gathers, today via Bella Union. Now that it’s out, you can stream the album below. Also, today they have shared a video for the album’s “Loveable” (watch below) and today we posted our new interview with the band’s Miki Berenyi and KJ “Moose” McKillop (read that here).

Piroshka features members of various iconic British acts. The band is fronted by former Lush singer Miki Berenyi (vocals/guitar) and also includes former Moose guitarist KJ “Moose” McKillop, Modern English bassist Mick Conroy, and former Elastica drummer Justin Welch.

Connor Kinsey directed the “Loveable” video, which picks up where the video for their last single, “V.O.,” left off.

Berenyi had this to say about “Loveable” in a press release: “I thought it was finally time to write an out and out love song! It was written very simply—led by the vocals and then finding the chords to meander around the melody. Justin’s percussion, Moose’s accent notes… there’s a lovely delicacy to the embellishments. I am getting very sentimental in my old age because when I first heard Mick’s bass (one of the last things to be added) my eyes started welling up.”

Previously Piroshka shared the album’s first single, “Scratching at the Lid,” via a video for it. The song was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s second single, “V.O.,” via an intriguing video for it. The song is a tribute to the late Vaughan Oliver, who was 4AD’s in-house designer and responsible for many iconic album covers for the label, including ones by Lush. “V.O.” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

The band’s first album, Brickbat, came out in 2019 on Bella Union.

Berenyi had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “If Brickbat was our Britpop album, then Love Drips and Gathers is shoegaze! It wasn’t intentional; we just wanted a different focus. I’ve always seen debut albums as capturing a band’s first moments, when you really have momentum, and then the second album is the chance for a more thoughtful approach.”

Conroy added: “Brickbat was a classic first album; noisy and raucous. On Love Drips and Gathers, we’ve calmed down and explored sounds, and space.”

Brickbat featured the songs “Everlasting Yours” (one of our Songs of the Week) and “What’s Next?” (another one of our Songs of the Week).

Read our 2019 interview with Piroshka on Brickbat.

Read our My Favorite Album interview with Miki Berenyi.

<a href="https://piroshka.bandcamp.com/album/love-drips-gathers">Love Drips & Gathers by Piroshka</a>

Piroshka UK Tour Dates:

11/2/2021 – Brighton – Chalk

11/3/2021 – Leeds – Brudenell Social Club

11/5/2021 – Manchester – Deaf Institute

11/6/2021 – London – Garage

11/7/2021 – Guildford – The Boileroom

