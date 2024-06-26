News

All





Pom Pom Squad Share New Single “Downhill” Out Now on City Slang

Brooklyn’s post-grunge project Pom Pom Squad share their new single “Downhill” on City Slang which is their first release since their 2021 album, Death of a Cheerleader. Listen to “Downhill” below.

Frontwoman Mia Berrin had this to say on writing their new single: “In my everyday life, I’m pretty reserved and shy so it’s odd, even to me, that I feel this pull to be on stage—to put my music out and open myself up to everything that comes with that. When I was writing ‘Downhill’ I was thinking a lot about the push-pull between those opposing sides of my personality. Sometimes being ambitious feels like being self-destructive and I wanted to explore the line between the two. Also, it’s been nearly three years since I’ve released anything new so this song feels like my reintroduction to the world. Pom Pom Squad is soooo back, baby!”

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.