News

All





Pom Pom Squad Share Video for New Song “Crying” Death of a Cheerleader Due Out June 25 on City Slang





Brooklyn-based four-piece Pom Pom Squad are releasing their debut album, Death of a Cheerleader, on June 25 via City Slang. Now they have shared another song from it, “Crying,” via a video for the song. Frontperson Mia Berrin co-directed the film noir-inspired video with Julia Sub. Watch it below.

“This song is honestly sort of a self-drag. I think during the ‘Ow’ [previous EP] cycle, I convinced myself that through writing these songs I could completely exorcise the demon that was my depression. As It turns out, no amount of songwriting is a substitute for medication and therapy,” says Berrin in a press release. “In terms of thinking in a narrative arc, I knew I wanted to write a song that felt like a bridge between the guitar-based world of the record and the cinematic 50s/60s inspired world of this record. Ultimately it became about a meta-feeling - being angry at yourself for being depressed. The character of this song is basically my ego: the part of myself who doesn’t learn, makes the same mistakes constantly, is flaky, can’t admit she’s wrong, is self pitying and who wraps it all up in a bow the color of self deprecation. When I was in college, I joked with my friends that my placement in the 9 alignments was “Chaotic Stupid” which became kind of a persona of it’s own. My dumb-bitch-self. In short, the song is me calling myself whiny. Very glam!”

Director Julia Sub had this to add: “This video in many ways is a love letter to the all-consuming act of crying, as well as a confrontation with isolation. Much like the themes in the track, this music video is a reconciliation of internal and external forces — the spaces around us, the spaces inside us and the people that affect us. The swelling of emotion in this beautiful song is visualized through darkness, in an empty movie theater, a warehouse and an old motel. We see this character navigating these spaces just like she is navigating her feelings. The movie theater element is the anchor here, illustrating how examining past experiences and memories can leave us feeling like outsiders looking into our own lives — like watching a movie. My favorite part of this video is how fear is materialized in the form of hands creeping into frame, emphasizing the feeling of being swallowed by the weight of our anxieties. The visual inspiration for this video came largely from old Film Noir aesthetics and the painfully obvious obsession Mia and I have with the absurd and abstract works of David Lynch.”

Death of a Cheerleader was produced by Sarah Tudzin (Illuminati Hotties) and also features production from Berrin. In March, the band shared the song “Lux” from the album. In April the band also shared a video for “Head Cheerleader,” a new song taken from the album which features backing vocals from Tegan Quin of Tegan and Sara. “Head Cheerleader” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Pom Pom Squad 2021 Tour Dates with Bully:

Aug 20 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

Aug 21 - Atlanta, Ga - The Earl

Aug 22 - Atlanta, Ga - The Earl

Aug 23 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

Aug 26 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

Aug 27 - Chicago, IL - The Empty Bottle

Aug 28 - Chicago, IL - The Empty Bottle

Aug 29 - Chicago, IL - The Empty Bottle

Aug 30 - Milwaukee, WI - The Back Room @ Colectivo on Prospect

Aug 31 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.