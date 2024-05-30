News

Pond Share New Song “So Lo” Stung! Due Out June 21 via Spinning Top

Photography by Michael Tartaglia

Australian psych-rock band Pond are releasing a new album, Stung!, on June 21 via Spinning Top. Now they have shared the album’s third single, “So Lo.” Listen below.

Frontman Nicholas Allbrook had this to say about “So Lo” in a press release: “I think Gum [aka Jay Watson] was just messing around on guitar playing something fun and cheesy and then realized it could be cool in a kind of cold, concrete, No-Wave way. I wrote the line about white dreads while waiting for a bus in Tottenham—maybe there were some hippies around, maybe there weren’t, who can really say where hippies are or aren’t at any given time… The words were ‘all these tablets got me breaking in two’ but when I first double tracked the vocals they were a bit out of time and gum thought I said, ‘these tummy tablets got me breaking in two’ which made us laugh, and thus, by the laws of Pond, became official. Some of the lyrics are sad honestly, about watching your future as you’d imagined it evaporate before your eyes—being haunted by ‘a child as brittle as paper.’ Gum thought I was saying ‘horny badger, brittle as paper’ but that was a bridge too far, even for us. This song sort of skirts between being horrendously bleak and really dumb. The vocoder Gin and Gum put on ‘so European absolutely kills me.”

The album includes “Neon River,” a new song the band shared in February. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another new song from it, “(I’m) Stung,” via a music video.

Pond’s last studio album, 9, came out in 2021 via Spinning Top.

Pond Tour Dates:

North American Tour:



With special guest Fazerdaze



11.12.24 - Royale - Boston, MA

11.13.24 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY

11.14.24 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

11.16.24 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

11.17.24 - Mr. Smalls Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA

11.19.24 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

11.20.24 - St. Andrew’s Hall - Detroit, MI

11.22.24 - Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL

11.23.24 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

11.28.24 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

11.29.24 - Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA

11.30.24 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

12.3.24 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA

12.5.24 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA



UK/EU Tour:



With special guest Barbagallo



9.24.24 Papillon - Southampton, UK

9.26.24 - Gorilla - Manchester, UK

9.27.24 - The Wardrobe - Leeds, UK

9.28.24 - The Grove - Newcastle, UK

9.29.24 - King Tut’s Wah Wah - Glasgow, UK

10.1.24 - XOYO Birmingham - Birmingham, UK

10.2.24 - Thekla - Bristol, UK

10.3.24 - Electric Ballroom - London, UK

10.5.24 - La Trabendo - Paris, FR

10.6.24 - La Grand Salon, Botanique - Brussels, BE

10.7.24 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL

10.8.24 - Bürgerhaus Stollwerck - Cologne, DE

10.10.24 - Hole44 - Berlin, DE

10.11.24 - Fabrik - Hamburg, DE

10.13.24 - Vega - Copenhagen, DK



Australian Tour:



6.14.24 - VIVID Sydney at Carriageworks - Sydney, NSW with/ Delivery

6.15.24 - Altar - Hobart, TAS with/ 208L Containers

6.27.24 - Lion Arts Factory - Adelaide, SA with/ Coldwave

6.28.24 - Northcote Theatre - Melbourne, VIC with/ Parsnip

6.29.24 - The Princess Theatre - Brisbane, QLD with/ Full Flower Moon Band

7.6.24 - Freo.Social - Fremantle, WA with/ Gia Como

