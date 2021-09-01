News

Portico Quartet Announce New Album, Share Lead Single “Impressions” Monument Due Out November 5 via Gondwana

Photography by Hannah Collins



British instrumental band Portico Quartet have announced the release of their new album Monument, subsequently sharing its lead single “Impressions.” Monument will be out on November 5 via Gondwana. Check out the album artwork, track listing, and lead single below.

Saxophonist and keyboardist Jack Wyllie talks about the new album in a press release, stating: “It’s possibly our most direct album to date. It’s melodic, structured and there’s an economy to it that is very efficient. There’s not much searching or wastage within the music itself, it is all finalised ideas, precisely sculpted and presented as a polished artefact.”

Drummer Duncan Bellamy adds: “Monument sits somewhere between our albums Portico Quartet and Art in the Age of Automation. It has perhaps a more overtly electronic edge to its sound—there are more synthesisers and electronic elements than we have used before and the music is often streamlined and rhythmic.”

Portico Quartet consists of Wyllie and Bellamy in addition to Milo Fitzpatrick (electric and double bass) and Keir Vine (keyboards). Their most recent album, Terrain, came out earlier this year on Gondwana.

Monument Tracklist:

1. Opening

2. Impressions

3. Ultraviolet

4. Ever Present

5. Gateway

6. Monument

7. A.O.E.

8. Warm Data

9. Portal

10. On the Light

