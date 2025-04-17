News

Post Animal Reunite with Joe Keery (aka Djo) for New Album, Share New Song “Last Goodbye” IRON Due Out July 25 via AWAL and Polyvinyl

Photography by CJ Harvey

Chicago-formed psych-rock band Post Animal have announced a new album, IRON, that sees them reuniting with their former bandmate Joe Keery (who also releases music as Djo). The album’s first single, “Last Goodbye,” has been released. IRON is due out July 25 on AWAL and on vinyl via Polyvinyl. Below check out the single, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates, including some shows opening for Djo.

Keery left the band in 2017 (after recording the band’s When I Think of You in a Castle, released in 2018) to focus on his acting career, most notably playing Steve Harrington on Stranger Things since its first episode. The fifth and final season is expected this year on Netflix. He also played Deputy Gator Tillman in the fifth season of Fargo and Walter “Keys” McKey in the 2021 sci-fi/action/comedy Free Guy (also starring Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer). He also plays Pavement frontman Stephen Malkmus in the experimental musical biopic concert film Pavements, which premiered at the Venice film festival last year.

The rest of the band—Dalton Allison, Jake Hirshland, Javier Reyes, Wesley Toledo, and Matt Williams—continued on after Keery’s departure and remained friends with their former bandmate.

Post Animal’s last album was 2022’s Love Gibberish. In 2024 they reunited with Keery to record IRON. Allison engineered the album with Charles Glanders and mixed it with Djo co-producer Adam Thein. Hirshland mastered IRON.

“This record felt like a revitalization of our friendships and our band,” Hirshland says in a press release. “We always work collaboratively, but it’s amazing how reintroducing Joe into the mix brought back that dynamic from 2017.”

Keery reflected why it was the right time to return to the band, saying: “When we made When I Think of You in a Castle, that was near the start of Stranger Things. And now with it kind of coming to an end in my own life, we all felt it’d be great to do something like that again, to go somewhere and be isolated and work on music together. It was a labor of love.”

Toledo says they tried to have realistic and relaxed expectations about the reunion: “We all agreed that even if we went and just hung out, we’d be happy with it. We’re just heartfelt, sentimental, and emotional, but there was a real positivity and optimism among us.”

Keery adds: “We’re all still such great friends, but now everybody has a lot more experience under their belts. I was just appreciative to be spending this time, knowing we might not get another chance to do this the way we’re doing it right now. The record reflects that enjoyment, and you can feel the fun.”

Djo released a new album, The Crux, a couple of weeks ago via AWAL. Read our digital cover story interview with Keery about the album.

Previously Djo shared The Crux’s lead single, “Basic Being Basic,” via a lyric video. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared its second single, “Delete Ya,” which also made it on Songs of the Week. Its third single was “Potion.” The Crux is the follow-up to 2022’s DECIDE and his 2019-released debut solo album, TWENTY TWENTY.

IRON Tracklist:

01 Malcolm’s Cooking

02 Last Goodbye

03 Maybe You Have To

04 Setting Sun

05 Pie in the Sky

06 What’s A Good Life

07 Main Menu

08 Dorien Kregg

09 Common Denominator

10 Iron

Post Animal Tour Dates:

April 19 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren ** SOLD OUT

April 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at the Complex ** SOLD OUT

April 23 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom ** SOLD OUT

April 25 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee ** SOLD OUT

April 26 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre ** SOLD OUT

April 28 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre ** SOLD OUT

April 29 - Toronto, ON - History ** SOLD OUT

May 01 - Washington, DC - The Anthem ** SOLD OUT

May 02 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner ** SOLD OUT

May 03 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall ** SOLD OUT

May 05 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel ** SOLD OUT

May 06 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel ** SOLD OUT

May 07 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel ** SOLD OUT

June 01 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia ** SOLD OUT

June 02 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy ** SOLD OUT

June 03 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse ** SOLD OUT

June 05 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town ** SOLD OUT

June 06 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town ** SOLD OUT

June 07 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town ** SOLD OUT

June 10 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Poolen ** LOW TICKET WARNING

June 11 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene ** LOW TICKET WARNING

June 13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet ** LOW TICKET WARNING

June 16 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk ** SOLD OUT

June 17 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys ** SOLD OUT

June 18 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja ** SOLD OUT

June 23 - Paris, France - Élysée Montmartre ** SOLD OUT

June 24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso ** SOLD OUT

June 25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso ** SOLD OUT

November 1 - Detroit, MI - El Club

November 2 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

November 4 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

November 5- Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

November 7 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

November 8 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s

November 10 - Washington, DC - DC9 Nightclub

November 11 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle Back Room

November 13 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

November 14 - Nashville, TN - Third Man Records (Blue Room)

November 15 - Saint Louis, MO - Off Broadway Nightclub

November 17 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

November 18 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

December 3 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

December 5 - Dallas, TX - Dada

December 6 - Austin, TX - The Parish

December 9 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

December 10 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

December 12 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

December 13 - Seattle, WA - Neumos (Barboza)

December 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

December 17 - Denver, Co - Bluebird Theater

** supporting Djo

