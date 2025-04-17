Post Animal Reunite with Joe Keery (aka Djo) for New Album, Share New Song “Last Goodbye”
IRON Due Out July 25 via AWAL and Polyvinyl
Apr 17, 2025 Photography by CJ Harvey
Chicago-formed psych-rock band Post Animal have announced a new album, IRON, that sees them reuniting with their former bandmate Joe Keery (who also releases music as Djo). The album’s first single, “Last Goodbye,” has been released. IRON is due out July 25 on AWAL and on vinyl via Polyvinyl. Below check out the single, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates, including some shows opening for Djo.
Keery left the band in 2017 (after recording the band’s When I Think of You in a Castle, released in 2018) to focus on his acting career, most notably playing Steve Harrington on Stranger Things since its first episode. The fifth and final season is expected this year on Netflix. He also played Deputy Gator Tillman in the fifth season of Fargo and Walter “Keys” McKey in the 2021 sci-fi/action/comedy Free Guy (also starring Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer). He also plays Pavement frontman Stephen Malkmus in the experimental musical biopic concert film Pavements, which premiered at the Venice film festival last year.
The rest of the band—Dalton Allison, Jake Hirshland, Javier Reyes, Wesley Toledo, and Matt Williams—continued on after Keery’s departure and remained friends with their former bandmate.
Post Animal’s last album was 2022’s Love Gibberish. In 2024 they reunited with Keery to record IRON. Allison engineered the album with Charles Glanders and mixed it with Djo co-producer Adam Thein. Hirshland mastered IRON.
“This record felt like a revitalization of our friendships and our band,” Hirshland says in a press release. “We always work collaboratively, but it’s amazing how reintroducing Joe into the mix brought back that dynamic from 2017.”
Keery reflected why it was the right time to return to the band, saying: “When we made When I Think of You in a Castle, that was near the start of Stranger Things. And now with it kind of coming to an end in my own life, we all felt it’d be great to do something like that again, to go somewhere and be isolated and work on music together. It was a labor of love.”
Toledo says they tried to have realistic and relaxed expectations about the reunion: “We all agreed that even if we went and just hung out, we’d be happy with it. We’re just heartfelt, sentimental, and emotional, but there was a real positivity and optimism among us.”
Keery adds: “We’re all still such great friends, but now everybody has a lot more experience under their belts. I was just appreciative to be spending this time, knowing we might not get another chance to do this the way we’re doing it right now. The record reflects that enjoyment, and you can feel the fun.”
Djo released a new album, The Crux, a couple of weeks ago via AWAL. Read our digital cover story interview with Keery about the album.
Previously Djo shared The Crux’s lead single, “Basic Being Basic,” via a lyric video. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared its second single, “Delete Ya,” which also made it on Songs of the Week. Its third single was “Potion.” The Crux is the follow-up to 2022’s DECIDE and his 2019-released debut solo album, TWENTY TWENTY.
IRON Tracklist:
01 Malcolm’s Cooking
02 Last Goodbye
03 Maybe You Have To
04 Setting Sun
05 Pie in the Sky
06 What’s A Good Life
07 Main Menu
08 Dorien Kregg
09 Common Denominator
10 Iron
Post Animal Tour Dates:
April 19 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren ** SOLD OUT
April 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at the Complex ** SOLD OUT
April 23 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom ** SOLD OUT
April 25 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee ** SOLD OUT
April 26 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre ** SOLD OUT
April 28 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre ** SOLD OUT
April 29 - Toronto, ON - History ** SOLD OUT
May 01 - Washington, DC - The Anthem ** SOLD OUT
May 02 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner ** SOLD OUT
May 03 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall ** SOLD OUT
May 05 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel ** SOLD OUT
May 06 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel ** SOLD OUT
May 07 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel ** SOLD OUT
June 01 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia ** SOLD OUT
June 02 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy ** SOLD OUT
June 03 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse ** SOLD OUT
June 05 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town ** SOLD OUT
June 06 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town ** SOLD OUT
June 07 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town ** SOLD OUT
June 10 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Poolen ** LOW TICKET WARNING
June 11 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene ** LOW TICKET WARNING
June 13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet ** LOW TICKET WARNING
June 16 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk ** SOLD OUT
June 17 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys ** SOLD OUT
June 18 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja ** SOLD OUT
June 23 - Paris, France - Élysée Montmartre ** SOLD OUT
June 24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso ** SOLD OUT
June 25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso ** SOLD OUT
November 1 - Detroit, MI - El Club
November 2 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison
November 4 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
November 5- Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
November 7 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
November 8 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s
November 10 - Washington, DC - DC9 Nightclub
November 11 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle Back Room
November 13 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl
November 14 - Nashville, TN - Third Man Records (Blue Room)
November 15 - Saint Louis, MO - Off Broadway Nightclub
November 17 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon
November 18 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
December 3 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
December 5 - Dallas, TX - Dada
December 6 - Austin, TX - The Parish
December 9 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
December 10 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
December 12 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall
December 13 - Seattle, WA - Neumos (Barboza)
December 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
December 17 - Denver, Co - Bluebird Theater
** supporting Djo
