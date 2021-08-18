News

Premiere: Abby Sage Debuts New Single “Residing In The Sky” Fears of Yours & Mine EP Out November 12

Photography by cloudyytots



This fall LA-via-Toronto singer/songwriter Abby Sage is releasing her debut EP, Fears of Yours & Mine. She’s already shared “Wasting Away” and “Smoke Break,” introducing the minimalist meditations and layered arrangements that make up her new EP. Today Sage has shared her third single from the record, “Residing In The Sky,” along with an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Residing In The Sky” opens with subdued acoustic guitar notes, introducing the track on an almost melancholic note. However, the track is far from downcast. Rather, from the opening lyrics, she makes a powerful declaration of intent一“I’m making love to my future/Treat her right in case I need her/I’m holding hands with my progress/I’m the one I’m tryna impress.” The arrangement gradually grows to match those ambitions, adding reverb-drenched guitars, swelling waves of synths, and driving percussion to the mix. As the song reaches its height, Sage finds a perfect balance of tenderness and quiet assurance, a combination of heartfelt, moving beauty.

Sage says of the track, “I found myself slipping away from someone who I loved. I was growing tired of bearing someone else’s burdens during what felt like a pivotal time in my life so I set him and myself free.” She continues saying, “I called it ‘Residing in the Sky’ because I felt light and boundless, more than the earth could cover. ‘I’m making love to my future,’ this starting line was exactly how I felt at that moment. I began prioritizing myself, adoring myself, and placing value on my future alone rather than a future with someone else.”

Check out the song and accompanying video below and watch for Fears of Yours & Mine, coming November 12.

