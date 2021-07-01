News

All





Premiere: Acid Tongue Debuts New Single “Rock ‘N’ Roll Revelations” (feat. Smokey Brights) Blossom EP Out July 23rd

Photography by Chase Hart



The sophomore full-length record from indie rock act Acid Tongue arrived near-simultaneously with the COVID-19 shutdowns last year. Even though the band, led by singer/songwriter Guy Keltner, and drummer Ian Cunningham, had just put out a full-length album, they quickly returned to writing, self-producing two EPs worth of virtual collaborations made from afar with friends including Calvin Love and Death Valley Girls. Now the band are back, sharing their most recent collaboration with labelmates Smokey Brights, “Rock ‘N’ Roll Revelations, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Rock ‘N’ Roll Revelations” is a potent dose of classic rock and roll soul, packaging the duo’s apocalyptic anxieties in a joyous ‘70s rock pastiche. Keltner’s strutting delivery is pure Mick Jagger-esque attitude, matched with fiery piano and guitar licks. Reflecting on the world’s coming ruins, with “Rock ‘N’ Roll Revelations” the band decide to have a little fun as it all burns down, dancing through the apocalypse with an indelible rock and roll style.

Keltner says of the track, “The folly of man! The folly of the United States! I wrote ‘Rock & Roll Revelations’ about the twilight of capitalism and the end of the world as we know it. Boy, have the last few years been rough! Why not celebrate the apocalypse and dance a little bit, put your best foot forward. If I have learned anything in recent years, joy can be found even in some of the darkest moments of our lives. This song is a tribute to finding joy anywhere and everywhere.”

Check out the song below and watch for the Blossom EP, out July 23rd.