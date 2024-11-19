News

Premiere: ADMIN Shares New Single “Not Bad” Listen to the Single Below

Brooklyn-based outfit ADMIN is a new post punk band, featuring members from other Brooklyn bands like Monograms, Grim Streaker, and Balaclava. At various points, the band’s sound tips towards post punk dance punk, new wave, and industrial, playing with flinty guitar riffs, an entrancing rhythm section, and moody waves of synths. The band debuted last month with their first single, “The Same Lines,” and today they’re back with another track, “Not Bad,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Not Bad” comes loaded with churning dance punk grooves, building upon a wiry central bassline punctuated by metallic guitar lines and digitized melodies. The hypnotic rhythms steadily grow in intensity as vocalist Ian Jacobs steeps the track in dour post punk swagger. In the track’s final moments, these moody intonations turn into a desolate howl, one voice within a storm of synth loops, countermelodies, and rumbling industrial drums. The track could easily soundtrack a moody, cyberpunk club scene, leaning into industrial and dance aesthetics while retaining a captivating futuristic undertone.

Jacobs explains, “We don’t usually plan out what we write or bring ideas into rehearsals, the process has been extremely collaborative, we all just start to make noise in a room and that turns into songs. ‘Not Bad’ was written that exact way in one take. The project takes dead aim at being a natural and cohesive process with every instrument being equally important to the formula so that we can make something that is voiced by all of us. It’s fun to not always be thinking about the process and just kinda let things happen.”

Check out the song below, out everywhere now. The band are also playing at Our Wicked Lady in Brooklyn tomorrow, November 20th to celebrate the single release. ADMIN’s forthcoming debut EP is out in February 2025.