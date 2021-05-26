News

Premiere: Anne Freeman Debuts New Single “When I’m a Wreck” Keep It Close Out June 25th On Muscle Beach Records





When music fans think of the Mississippi Delta, the first thing that comes to mind is most often the area’s well-deserved reputation for gritty Delta Blues. While you’d be hard-pressed to place Oxford Mississippi-based singer/songwriter Anne Freeman in the blues lineage, there’s still an unmistakable Southern-laced twang to her music, adding new angles to the sounds of driving indie pop and the sweet jangle pop.

After spending a lifetime with dive bar crowds and building a solid local following, Freeman won the attention of local label Muscle Beach (Kate Teague, Bass Drum of Death) and began crafting the songs that make up her debut record, Keep It Close. She’s already shared the record’s opener, “City Watched Me Burn,” and now is back with her follow-up, “When I’m a Wreck,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“When I’m a Wreck” adds a healthy dose of charming romanticism to Freeman’s sound, tributing the steadfast love of a partner who is there on your worst days. “I don’t want anyone to see me like this/Hide behind a broken smile dreaming of what I miss,” Freeman confesses with the opening lyrics, tracing everyday fears, loneliness, and insecurities. Yet, even in hard times, “You get me more than myself/You protect me from myself” she sings, her vocals plaintive and honest. Meanwhile, Freeman is soon joined by a soaring string section, adding hints of chamber pop arrangements into the jangly mix of styles and elevating the track into cinematic sweeping heights.

Freeman says of the track, “When I’m a Wreck” is a very personal song for me. It’s about getting lost in the loneliness of my own mind and being lucky enough to have a person in my life that fully understands and loves me despite those inward struggles. I’m bad about taking that for granted sometimes, so I wrote this one for my husband. Check out the song below and watch for Keep It Close, out June 25th via Muscle Beach Records.