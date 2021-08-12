News

All





Premiere: Aunty Social Debuts New Single “Hide Away” Sophomore EP, It Looks Friendly, Out September 24th via Nettwerk Music Group





This fall Toronto-based bedroom pop artist Aunty Social (a.k.a. Daniela Gitto) is returning with her upcoming sophomore EP, It Looks Friendly. The new EP quickly follows her 2020 debut EP, The Day My Brain Broke, expanding her insular musical lens outward into authentic, widescreen beauty. She’s already shared “Unsmiling” and “Aunty Depressants” and today she’s back with her new single, “Hide Away,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Hide Away” finds Aunty Social in a characteristically isolated locale; locked inside her room. She sets the scene over a shimmering synth-laden haze一“Hide away/I don’t have a reason to go out today/I made dinner and said hi to my roomates/No more plans today/Hide away and just masturbate.” The song then comes back to earth, descending from its languid dream pop heights into a bouncing bedroom dancefloor. Gitto’s delivery is full of laid-back ease, contrasting with the thumping electronic percussion and driving dance beats. It’s a pitch-perfect encapsulation of the strange melancholy joy of isolation.

Gitto says of the track, “This song was written during a day, like many, when I refused to engage with the world outside my bedroom. Sometimes showering and feeding myself is enough of an excuse to withdraw and that’s ok. An itching guilt usually follows and if I could describe the feeling it would be like waiting for something to happen but not willing to make it happen myself. Just a lazy, lazy, self-isolady. Nothing in this song was re-tracked so it’s basically just a professionally mixed and mastered demo. We tried to re-tract the vocals but I wasn’t able to match the relaxed performance. I always get attached to the ease and confidence of demo vocals so I try to keep whatever I can get away with and this is the first time I kept every single thing.”

Check out the song below and watch for It Looks Friendly, coming September 24th via Nettwerk Music Group.