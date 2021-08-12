 Premiere: Aunty Social Debuts New Single “Hide Away” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, August 12th, 2021  
Subscribe

Premiere: Aunty Social Debuts New Single “Hide Away”

Sophomore EP, It Looks Friendly, Out September 24th via Nettwerk Music Group

Aug 12, 2021 By Caleb Campbell
Bookmark and Share


This fall Toronto-based bedroom pop artist Aunty Social (a.k.a. Daniela Gitto) is returning with her upcoming sophomore EP, It Looks Friendly. The new EP quickly follows her 2020 debut EP, The Day My Brain Broke, expanding her insular musical lens outward into authentic, widescreen beauty. She’s already shared “Unsmiling” and “Aunty Depressants” and today she’s back with her new single, “Hide Away,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Hide Away” finds Aunty Social in a characteristically isolated locale; locked inside her room. She sets the scene over a shimmering synth-laden haze一“Hide away/I don’t have a reason to go out today/I made dinner and said hi to my roomates/No more plans today/Hide away and just masturbate.” The song then comes back to earth, descending from its languid dream pop heights into a bouncing bedroom dancefloor. Gitto’s delivery is full of laid-back ease, contrasting with the thumping electronic percussion and driving dance beats. It’s a pitch-perfect encapsulation of the strange melancholy joy of isolation.

Gitto says of the track, “This song was written during a day, like many, when I refused to engage with the world outside my bedroom. Sometimes showering and feeding myself is enough of an excuse to withdraw and that’s ok. An itching guilt usually follows and if I could describe the feeling it would be like waiting for something to happen but not willing to make it happen myself. Just a lazy, lazy, self-isolady. Nothing in this song was re-tracked so it’s basically just a professionally mixed and mastered demo. We tried to re-tract the vocals but I wasn’t able to match the relaxed performance. I always get attached to the ease and confidence of demo vocals so I try to keep whatever I can get away with and this is the first time I kept every single thing.”

Check out the song below and watch for It Looks Friendly, coming September 24th via Nettwerk Music Group.

aunty social · Hide Away


Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent