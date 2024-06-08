News

Premiere: Axel Flóvent Shares New Video for “Don’t Wait For Summer” New Album Away From This Dream Out June 7th via Nettwerk

Photography by Magnus Andersen

Tomorrow, Iceland-based indie singer/songwriter Axel Flóvent is set to share his sophomore album, Away From This Dream. The record follows after his 2021 debut full-length record, You Stay By The Sea, and his 2022 EP, Coexist. He recorded Away From This Dream in London with British producers MyRiot, expanding his sound with more live instrumentation and an array of synth textures. Flóvent’s latest record sees him moving in many directions at once, bringing out a penchant for meditative balladry, ethereal production, and shimmering synth pop melodies.

“I’ve always been a big fan of artists who evolve on each album,” he explains. “I don’t feel limited in terms of what I can do. It’s important for me to be able to explore a variety of sounds to show different sides of myself. I wanted to create an album I could perform with a band for a lot of people at a festival or you could listen to on headphones alone.”

Flóvent has already shared a string of new singles from the record, most recently returning with “Wash It Away.” Ahead of the record’s release he’s sharing an early listen to “Don’t Wait For Summer,” along with an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Don’t Wait For Summer” is a return to Flóvent’s glittering and anthemic side, carried by starbursts of ‘80s synths and a triumphant hook. Meanwhile, Flóvent’s lyrics focus on seizing opportunity and making the most of the moment: “Cause’ something, somethings in the water / And you can feel it too / So don’t wait, don’t wait for the summer / To make it all come true.” With each soaring chorus Flóvent captures that sense of hope and ambition, filling the track with a dazzling pop charm.

Flóvent says of the track, “‘Don’t Wait For Summer’ is about the inspirational feeling of using the opportunity that has presented itself to you. And not wait for a better time to do it. Seizing the day and in all its glory.”

He continues, saying of the video, “The centre of importance for this video in the brainstorming with Magnus Andersen, the Director of the video for ‘Don’t Wait For Summer,’ was the feeling of youthful carelessness. The song ‘Don’t Wait For Summer’ is about the obvious. Seizing the day. The Icelandic summer is famously more days than not just a wet spring, so when you’re young, you don’t wait for the sun to go outside and play.”

Check out the song and video below. Away From This Dream is out June 7th via Nettwerk.

