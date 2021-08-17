Premiere: Bad Bad Hats Debut New Single “Walkman”
Walkman LP out 9/17 on Don Giovanni
Aug 16, 2021
Photography by Zoe Prinds-Flash
Minneapolis-based indie rock trio Bad Bad Hats are sharing their upcoming third album, Walkman, this fall. The band has already gathered fans with their upbeat power pop riffs and sharp melodies, first debuting in 2015 with Psychic Reader and following with their 2018 record Lighting Round. Last month, the band released “Detroit Basketball, their lead single from the upcoming record, and today they’re back with a new single, “Walkman,” premiering early with Under the Radar.
“Walkman” pays special tribute to the band’s love for music, the way it can forge everlasting spiritual bonds. A simple carefree beat, courtesy of drummer Con Davison, is joined by Chris Hoge’s bouncing basslines and nostalgic lyrics from Kerry Alexander. She sings in a lovestruck reverie, “I hope you play this on your walkman, baby / Sun in your eyes and your hair long, baby.” It all comes together for a wonderful meeting of ebullient pop melody and easygoing energy, showing off a disarmingly sweet and relentlessly catchy side to the band.
Alexander says of the track, “I love music’s special power to transport us to certain places and times in our lives. ‘Walkman’ is inspired by that. It’s about having a feeling so strong for someone that whenever you’re falling in love, it brings you back to being with that person. This song was just a voice memo when we went into the studio and the direction it took was a pleasant surprise. It ended up being one of our favorite songs on the album.”
Check out the song below and watch for Walkman, due out September 17th on Don Giovanni Records. The band has also announced some new tour dates. Check those out below as well.
Upcoming Tour Dates:
August 12: Spring Green, WI @ Shitty Barn
September 22: Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge
September 23: Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
September 24: Saint Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
September 25: Des Moines, IA @ xBk
October 7: St. Cloud, MN @ Pioneer Place
October 8: Fargo, ND @ Fargo Brewing Company
October 9: Sioux Falls, SD @ Icon Lounge
October 15: Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop
October 19: Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival
October 20: Columbus, OH @ Natalie’s
October 21: Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
October 22: Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java
October 23: Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
October 24: Philadelphia, PA @ Silk City
October 26: Asbury Park, NJ @ The Saint
October 27: Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
October 28: New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge
October 29: Concord, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Stage
October 30: Keene, NH @ Colonial Theatre
October 31: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
November 2: Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse
November 3: Albany, NY @ The Linda
November 4: Buffalo, NY @ The 9th Ward at Babeville
November 5: Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
November 6: Ferndale, MI @ Otus Supply
November 7: Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
November 18: Wausau, WI @ Grand Theater
November 19: Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
November 20: Chicago, IL @ Schubas
December 2: Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
December 3: Duluth, MN @ Sacred Heart Music Center
December 4: Green Bay, WI @ Badger State Brewing
