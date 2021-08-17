News

Premiere: Bad Bad Hats Debut New Single "Walkman" Walkman LP out 9/17 on Don Giovanni

Photography by Zoe Prinds-Flash



Minneapolis-based indie rock trio Bad Bad Hats are sharing their upcoming third album, Walkman, this fall. The band has already gathered fans with their upbeat power pop riffs and sharp melodies, first debuting in 2015 with Psychic Reader and following with their 2018 record Lighting Round. Last month, the band released “Detroit Basketball, their lead single from the upcoming record, and today they’re back with a new single, “Walkman,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Walkman” pays special tribute to the band’s love for music, the way it can forge everlasting spiritual bonds. A simple carefree beat, courtesy of drummer Con Davison, is joined by Chris Hoge’s bouncing basslines and nostalgic lyrics from Kerry Alexander. She sings in a lovestruck reverie, “I hope you play this on your walkman, baby / Sun in your eyes and your hair long, baby.” It all comes together for a wonderful meeting of ebullient pop melody and easygoing energy, showing off a disarmingly sweet and relentlessly catchy side to the band.

Alexander says of the track, “I love music’s special power to transport us to certain places and times in our lives. ‘Walkman’ is inspired by that. It’s about having a feeling so strong for someone that whenever you’re falling in love, it brings you back to being with that person. This song was just a voice memo when we went into the studio and the direction it took was a pleasant surprise. It ended up being one of our favorite songs on the album.”

Check out the song below and watch for Walkman, due out September 17th on Don Giovanni Records. The band has also announced some new tour dates. Check those out below as well.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

August 12: Spring Green, WI @ Shitty Barn

September 22: Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

September 23: Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

September 24: Saint Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

September 25: Des Moines, IA @ xBk

October 7: St. Cloud, MN @ Pioneer Place

October 8: Fargo, ND @ Fargo Brewing Company

October 9: Sioux Falls, SD @ Icon Lounge

October 15: Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

October 19: Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival

October 20: Columbus, OH @ Natalie’s

October 21: Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

October 22: Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java

October 23: Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

October 24: Philadelphia, PA @ Silk City

October 26: Asbury Park, NJ @ The Saint

October 27: Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

October 28: New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

October 29: Concord, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Stage

October 30: Keene, NH @ Colonial Theatre

October 31: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

November 2: Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse

November 3: Albany, NY @ The Linda

November 4: Buffalo, NY @ The 9th Ward at Babeville

November 5: Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

November 6: Ferndale, MI @ Otus Supply

November 7: Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

November 18: Wausau, WI @ Grand Theater

November 19: Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

November 20: Chicago, IL @ Schubas

December 2: Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

December 3: Duluth, MN @ Sacred Heart Music Center

December 4: Green Bay, WI @ Badger State Brewing