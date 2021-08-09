News

Premiere: Bad Waitress Debuts New Single "Rabbit Hole"





Toronto punk outfit Bad Waitress has been making waves this year with fiery guitar licks, restless song structures, playful attitude, and a solid dose of biting punk energy. Since signing to Royal Mountain Records in 2018, the band released their first EP, Party bangers: Volume 1 and have been working on their upcoming full-length debut, No Taste, coming this fall. The band released “Delusions of Grandeur” last month and is now back with their latest single, “Rabbit Hole,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Rabbit Hole” is the upcoming opener on No Taste. It’s pure punk intensity, opening the record on breathless wiry guitar lines and only letting the tension up with the pummeling sludgy climax. It’s a frenzied delight, but one with a very different feel to the chaotic chants of “Strawberry Milkshake” or the propulsive groove of “Delusions of Grandeur.” Bad Waitress is quickly proving themselves as a force to be reckoned with, heading off in new directions with each song, but pulling them off with unrestrained fervor.

The band says of the track, “Rabbit Hole plunges you headfirst into an airless spiral. You’re unreachable, growing comfortable in the bleak nest you’ve found yourself in, knowing those you love will tire of trying to dig you out. The song begins with rising tension that, with a rough shove, gives way to a deep sludgy conclusion. Dissonant guitars and jarring vocals bring you to that dark place and swallow you whole.”

Check out the song and accompanying video below, and watch for No Taste, coming September 3rd via Royal Mountain Records.

