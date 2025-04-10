News

Premiere: Bible Club Shares New Track “Plastic Apples” New EP Umbra Out on April 11th via Velvet Echoes

Tomorrow, Bristol post punk and shoegaze outfit Bible Club are sharing their sophomore EP, Umbra. The band debuted last year with their EP, AD, and followed this year with a pair of new singles, “Disco” and “Umbra.” Their latest EP finds the band pairing with producer Dom Mitchison to build out their dense and moody soundscapes with newfound detail and intensity.

As they explain, “We wanted to focus on our songwriting and explore where we could take our next project, with a developed sound and a core concept. Working with Dom Mitchison was a massive inspiration, helping us to achieve what we envisioned. It felt like a studio experience that we’ve truly grown from.”

Today, ahead of the EP’s release, the band are sharing an early listen to one of its highlights, “Plastic Apples,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Plastic Apples” is a rocky post punk roller coaster ride rooted in restless guitar lines and a sprawling, ambitious song structure. The band consciously avoids familiar patterns and predictable choices, opening on an echoing sound collage before diverting into a maze of wiry guitar lines and restless drumming. Later, the track veers into a propulsive mid-section before pulling the tempo back for a crushingly heavy finale, burying the band under a massive, distorted wall of sound. It is the work of a group of musicians who are thoroughly in tune with each other, with each oblique element somehow interlocking seamlessly, from the searing intensity of the overlapping guitars and off-kilter drumming to the bleary wail of the vocals.

The band says of the track, “‘Plastic Apples’ is the anthemic closer to the ep, culminating in the familiar fashion for Bible club, with a wall of sound. The track captures cynicism around the wasteful and pacifying nature of consumerism.”

Check out the song below. “Plastic Apples” and the Umbra EP are both out on Aprill 11th via Velvet Echoes.