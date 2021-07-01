News

Premiere: Boy Willows Debuts New Single “No Contest” Watch The Video Below

Photography by Maya Fuhr



Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and producer Landon Fleischman makes lo-fi indie pop of delicate detail and spacious melody under his Boy Willows moniker. Most recently Boy Willows made waves last year with “Fila,” his collaborative track with Dylan Minnette of Wallows, and returned this year with “Tuff,” his first release of the year. Now Boy Willows is once again back with a new single, “No Contest,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“No Contest” once again sees Fleishman exploring lush lo-fi pop territory, bringing together the expansive harmonies and low-key vibe of R&B with hazy sun-lit pop melodies, and his own DIY touches. Chiming guitar licks and shadowy washed-out beats interlock into an expansive soundscape, welcoming you into the weightless world of Boy Willows.

Lyrically, the song explores equally unique territory, going into the complicated dynamics when you find yourself stuck between two friends. Boy Willows explains, “The fear of what happens after you consume someone completely. It’s like not wanting to get sick, so you don’t swallow. ‘You can’t catch a bug if he stays in your throat.’ It’s about two of my friends who loved each other. It’s the collective of them as a unit vs. them as separate individuals. And cynically, I say it’s no contest which will win.”

Check out the song and accompanying video below and pre-save the track on streaming services here.

