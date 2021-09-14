Premiere: Breathe Panel Debut New Single “Stretch”

News

Later this week UK-based indie rock outfit Breathe Panel is back with their new album, Lets It In, out September 17th via FatCat Records. The band’s latest record follows their 2018 self-titled debut with a record teeming with effortlessly breezy optimism and vivid beauty. The band has been sharing a handful of singles from the record this year, and today they share the record’s final single, “Stretch,” premiering with Under the Radar.

As frontman Nick Green explains, the band’s soothing final single is “about waking up and sneaking out the house to get some air and reset your state of mind. Kind of like giving your body an audience and making yourself feel good.” The track feels almost like a gentle sigh, with chiming guitar lines encircling breezy drumming. Meanwhile, the lyrics are warm and impressionistic, perfectly capturing the sweet haze of early morning when the world is quiet and the day is just beginning一“Outside in the weather/Feel the wind, and/Take it all in.” If you’re looking for the perfect soundtrack for those early golden hours Breathe Panel has just delivered it.

Check out the song and accompanying lyric video below and watch for Lets It In, out September 17th via FatCat Records. You can also read below for the dates of the band’s upcoming UK tour.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Mon 20 Sept / London / Rough Trade West

Tues 21 Sept / Bournemouth / Vinilo

Tues 21 Sept / Southampton / Vinilo

Weds 22 Sept / Southsea / Pie & Vinyl

Thu 23 Sept / London / The Lexington

Fri 24 Sept / London / Flashback Records Shoreditch

Sat 25 Sept / Bristol / Dot to Dot 2021

Sun 26 Sept / Notts / Dot to Dot 2021

Mon 18 Oct / Brighton / The Prince Albert

Tues 19 Oct / Norwich / Voodoo Daddy’s Showroom

Weds 20 Oct / Liverpool / Kazimier Stockroom

Thurs 21 Oct / Birmingham / The Victoria