Premiere: Brett Altman Shares New Single “Benches in the Park” Not Quite Love Coming This Year

Photography by Ashley Maietta



New Jersey singer/songwriter Brett Altman came admittedly late to music. He didn’t sing publicly until the age of 20 and found himself forming his first band at 27. Years later, he’s now narrowing in on his first album, Not Quite Love, a sunny record of indie folk, and acoustic pop that sees Brett steadily coming into his own. He’s already shared his first single from the record, “Waiting,” and he’s now back with his second single, “Benches in the Park,” premiering with Under the Radar.

One of his trademark intimate numbers, “Benches in the Park” sees Altman explore the complicated uncertainty and wistful hope of new love. Set against pastoral folk arrangements and his sweet, buoyant vocals, Altman looks to the future with hesitant hope as the pair carve their names into the titular benches. Together, the pair craft what will be either a testament to love or a long-lost memory, offering a perfect encapsulation of the wishful dreams, underlying fear, and uncertain excitement of new love.

Altman says of the song, “‘Benches in the Park’ is about two people navigating the early stages of an undefined relationship. It’s easy to spend a single Saturday night together, but the stakes increase when we’re asked to commit our Saturday nights for the foreseeable future. Previous experiences may hold us back from jumping into something new; however, this song is about letting go of the past and memorializing a present bond. We are more likely to regret inaction, so why not give someone a chance and see where it goes?”

He goes on to say, “What originally sounded like an upbeat pop/rock song, steadily turned into a softer indie/folk piece as I began performing this to online audiences during the pandemic. As we produced the track, we decided that the intimacy of the message called for a more stripped-down arrangement, and I’m really proud of how this one turned out.”

Check out the song a day early below and watch for Not Quite Love, coming later this year.