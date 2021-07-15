News

Premiere: Broken Field Runner Shares New EP Field - Stream It Early Below Field Is Out July 16th Via Jetsam Flotsam





LA-based artist Anthony Bucci is back with his most recent effort as Broken Field Runner, his new EP Field. Following his 2020 EP, Broken, Bucci has returned this year with the second of his planned trilogy of EPs, once again linking with percussionist Alonso “El Nazzo” Figueroa and a cast of friends and collaborators. He’s already shared a handful of tracks from the EP, including the recent single, “Al Gore,” but the band is now back with an early listen to the full record, premiering with Under the Radar.

If one thing remains constant between Broken and Field, it’s Bucci’s talent for conjuring cinematic drama. The EP opens with an insular spoken-word soliloquy and glacial synth chords on the opener “Until” and quickly follows with “Al Gore,” a stirring tribute to the late David Berman featuring some of Bucci’s most captivating writing (“God damn the sober mind that brings no peace”). From there the band explores sing-along indie rock with “Shrouds,” chiming indie pop with “First Outer Inner Last,” and closes the record with the gorgeous dramatic heights of the closer, “In Dog Years We’d Be Dead.”

Bucci explains of the EP, “When we finished Field like actually sat down to hear it in full for the first time, I️ remember looking at the producer [Jayden Seeley] and us both saying out loud something like “this could really be something.” This is the first release I’ve been a part of since Heavy Hanging Fruit that I️ felt could be held up as a cohesive artistic statement and it challenged my performing and songwriting abilities in just every direction. Musicians always say this but these are easily among the strongest songs I’ve ever written.”

Check out Field now below, out tomorrow via Chicago indie label Jetsam Flotsam.